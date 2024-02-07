Cadiz vs Betis prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.85 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The 24th round of the Spanish championship will kick off with a match at "Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla," where the local Cadiz will face Betis. What can we expect from the upcoming confrontation between these teams? We present the match prediction from Dailysports experts.

Cadiz

The "Yellow Submarine" is enduring a challenging season and is engaged in a desperate battle to maintain its place in the elite Spanish division. Cadiz had a successful start, securing two victories over Alaves and Villarreal in the opening four rounds. However, since then, Sergio Gonzalez's team has encountered misfortune. Not a single victory in La Liga and only 10 points accumulated in subsequent rounds. Midway through the past week, Cadiz managed to secure a draw at home against Athletic Bilbao (0-0), breaking a streak of three defeats. On the weekend, they earned a point away in a clash with Villarreal (0-0). As a result, Cadiz occupies the 18th position, trailing the salvation 17th place by three points. It's worth noting that Sergio Gonzalez's team has scored the fewest goals in La Liga, tallying only 15 in 23 games.

Betis

The "Green and Whites" have been a regular participant in European competitions in recent seasons. However, Manuel Pellegrini's team currently holds only the eighth position in La Liga. The gap from the sixth position is not catastrophic – just two points, but the team sitting in fifth place, Athletic Bilbao, is already 10 points ahead. It seems likely that there will be a serious competition for the sixth position until the last round between Real Sociedad, Valencia, and Betis. On the past weekend, the "Green and Whites" missed a chance to catch up with the Basques, drawing 1-1 at home against Getafe. Before that, they secured an away victory against Mallorca (1-0). Prior to these results, the Sevillians had a 9-match winless streak away in the championship (6 draws and 3 defeats).

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Betis failed to defeat Cadiz on their home turf, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Three out of the last five matches involving these teams ended in a draw.

Only in one of the last five matches did the "Total Over 2.5" bet succeed.

Cadiz vs Betis Prediction

It is quite probable that we are in for another "bottom" match with a draw outcome. As a betting suggestion, I propose taking "Betis to win with a handicap (0)" at 1.80.Additionally, "Cadiz Under 1.0" at 1.85 might be worth considering.