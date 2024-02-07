RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Cadiz vs Betis prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Cadiz vs Betis prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Cadiz vs Real Betis prediction
Cadiz Cadiz
LaLiga Spain 09 feb 2024, 15:00 Cadiz - Real Betis
-
- : -
Spain, Cadiz, Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla
Real Betis Real Betis
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.85

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The 24th round of the Spanish championship will kick off with a match at "Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla," where the local Cadiz will face Betis. What can we expect from the upcoming confrontation between these teams? We present the match prediction from Dailysports experts.

Cadiz

The "Yellow Submarine" is enduring a challenging season and is engaged in a desperate battle to maintain its place in the elite Spanish division. Cadiz had a successful start, securing two victories over Alaves and Villarreal in the opening four rounds. However, since then, Sergio Gonzalez's team has encountered misfortune. Not a single victory in La Liga and only 10 points accumulated in subsequent rounds. Midway through the past week, Cadiz managed to secure a draw at home against Athletic Bilbao (0-0), breaking a streak of three defeats. On the weekend, they earned a point away in a clash with Villarreal (0-0). As a result, Cadiz occupies the 18th position, trailing the salvation 17th place by three points. It's worth noting that Sergio Gonzalez's team has scored the fewest goals in La Liga, tallying only 15 in 23 games.

Betis

The "Green and Whites" have been a regular participant in European competitions in recent seasons. However, Manuel Pellegrini's team currently holds only the eighth position in La Liga. The gap from the sixth position is not catastrophic – just two points, but the team sitting in fifth place, Athletic Bilbao, is already 10 points ahead. It seems likely that there will be a serious competition for the sixth position until the last round between Real Sociedad, Valencia, and Betis. On the past weekend, the "Green and Whites" missed a chance to catch up with the Basques, drawing 1-1 at home against Getafe. Before that, they secured an away victory against Mallorca (1-0). Prior to these results, the Sevillians had a 9-match winless streak away in the championship (6 draws and 3 defeats).

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Betis failed to defeat Cadiz on their home turf, resulting in a 1-1 draw.
  • Three out of the last five matches involving these teams ended in a draw.
  • Only in one of the last five matches did the "Total Over 2.5" bet succeed.

Cadiz vs Betis Prediction

It is quite probable that we are in for another "bottom" match with a draw outcome. As a betting suggestion, I propose taking "Betis to win with a handicap (0)" at 1.80.Additionally, "Cadiz Under 1.0" at 1.85 might be worth considering.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.85

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Odds: 1.71 Recommended 1xBet
Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Miami Heat Odds: 1.68 San Antonio Spurs Bet now 1xBet
Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.61 Atlanta Hawks Bet now MelBet
Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Euroleague 08 feb 2024, 11:30 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Anadolu Efes Odds: 2.3 Maccabi Tel Aviv Recommended MelBet
Finland vs Switzerland prediction BEIJER HOCKEY GAMES 08 feb 2024, 12:00 Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Finland Odds: 1.66 Switzerland Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:08 AFCON and Asian Cup final pairing decided, Chelsea wants Michel Sanchez. Daily Digest for February 7 Football news Today, 17:03 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:58 Elephants are stronger than Leopards. Ivory Coast emerged as the second finalist of the AFCON Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:44 The pivotal forward of Girona participated in a training session ahead of the matches against Real Football news Today, 15:28 Barcelona is anticipating significant squad changes in the summer Boxing News Today, 15:28 PHOTO: The legendary Tyson met with Holyfield, the man whose ear he famously bit off
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Antalyaspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Valencia vs. Olympiacos prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Olimpia Milano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024