The head coach of Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi, confirmed their pursuit of the Chelsea luminary, Cole Palmer, last summer, as reported by The Athletic.

According to the Italian tactician, the Seagulls endeavored to bring the English footballer to Brighton last summer. De Zerbi and the team believed he could ascend to the ranks of top-tier players.

"The qualities of Palmer are evident. This season, he has been performing exceptionally well, scoring numerous goals. I am not surprised," stated De Zerbi.

It is worth noting that recently, Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer managed to rewrite Chelsea's history with an intriguing achievement. The Englishman became the first in the club's history to win both the Player of the Season award and claim the accolade for the best goal scored. Prior to Palmer, this feat had eluded anyone at Chelsea.

On Saturday, May 11th, Chelsea secured a hard-fought victory over Nottingham Forest (3-2) in the 37th round of the Premier League. According to Opta, since Boxing Day in December 2023, only three teams have accumulated more points in the Premier League than Chelsea (35). These are the top three teams of this season - Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool.