RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Brighton sought to secure the signature of a luminary and stalwart from Chelsea last summer

Brighton sought to secure the signature of a luminary and stalwart from Chelsea last summer

Football news Today, 10:16
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Brighton sought to secure the signature of a luminary and stalwart from Chelsea last summer Photo: Chelsea

The head coach of Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi, confirmed their pursuit of the Chelsea luminary, Cole Palmer, last summer, as reported by The Athletic.

According to the Italian tactician, the Seagulls endeavored to bring the English footballer to Brighton last summer. De Zerbi and the team believed he could ascend to the ranks of top-tier players.

"The qualities of Palmer are evident. This season, he has been performing exceptionally well, scoring numerous goals. I am not surprised," stated De Zerbi.

It is worth noting that recently, Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer managed to rewrite Chelsea's history with an intriguing achievement. The Englishman became the first in the club's history to win both the Player of the Season award and claim the accolade for the best goal scored. Prior to Palmer, this feat had eluded anyone at Chelsea.

On Saturday, May 11th, Chelsea secured a hard-fought victory over Nottingham Forest (3-2) in the 37th round of the Premier League. According to Opta, since Boxing Day in December 2023, only three teams have accumulated more points in the Premier League than Chelsea (35). These are the top three teams of this season - Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
Al-Nasr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them? Football news Today, 08:28 Al Nassr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them?
Horrifying. PSG defender showed the effects of his Achilles injury Football news Today, 02:15 Horrifying. PSG defender showed the effects of his Achilles injury
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:59 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
"AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to an Premier League season happened Football news Yesterday, 12:41 "AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to a Premier League season happened
(VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep Boxing News Yesterday, 10:54 (VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds Boxing News Yesterday, 09:12 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds
More news
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 11:37 Masters of Rome. Zverev easily reaches the quarterfinals Boxing News Today, 11:29 Tyson Fury declared that the bout with Usyk is "insignificant" to him Football news Today, 11:15 The MLS club has announced the signing of a legend of the French national team Hockey news Today, 11:02 The NHL has disqualified a Russian hockey player for the use of banned substances NFL News Today, 10:47 The most expensive in the history of the franchise. NFL club extends contract with its star Football news Today, 10:41 WhoScored named the team of the 37th round of the English Premier League Football news Today, 10:20 Real have refused to pay "a fortune" for the young talent Football news Today, 10:16 Brighton sought to secure the signature of a luminary and stalwart from Chelsea last summer Tennis news Today, 10:00 The first semi-finalist of the WTA tournament in Rome has been determined Football news Today, 09:44 Slot has decided on his assistant at Liverpool
Sport Predictions
Football Today El Geish vs Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Tennis Today Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex De Minaur prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey Today Canada vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Hockey Today Poland vs France prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Osasuna vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Rangers vs Dundee FC prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024