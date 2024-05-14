Real have refused to pay "a fortune" for the young talent

Real have been linked with Lille defender Lenny Yoro in recent times, but as it turns out, the 18-year-old talent may not be available at the Santiago Bernabéu in the summer transfer window.

Cadena SER are reporting that although the Serie A side are keeping tabs on him, they recognise that he costs a huge amount of money and Real are not prepared to shell out a "fortune" for him. But, the centre-back position will not be empty after Nacho's departure.

Rafa Marin will return from loan at Deportivo Alaves and Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly counting on the 21-year-old centre-back to be given a place in the main squad for the pre-season training camp and become the fourth centre-back for the Slivos.

It was previously reported that Yoro has demanded Lille to sell him to Real Madrid. The French club is ready to do it, but for an amount not less than 100 million euros.