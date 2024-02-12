RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh prediction
AFC Cup 13 feb 2024, 04:00 Central Coast Mariners - Phnom Penh
International,
One of the early fixtures of the AFC Cup Round of32 will unfold on Tuesday in Gosford, at the Central Coast Stadium, where the local Central Coast Mariners will clash with Cambodia's Phnom Penh Crown. Here's the predictionfor this encounter from our site's experts.

Central Coast Mariners

The "Mariners" comfortably secured their place in the playoffs by topping their group. In six matches, Mark Jackson's side registered four victories, with their only defeat coming away to Terengganu in Malaysia in the opening match of the tournament (1-0). Last weekend, Central Coast Mariners hosted Sydney FC and suffered a 1-3 loss. Under Mark Jackson's guidance, the Mariners had a sluggish start, conceding three goals within the first 20 minutes. While they managed to pull one back early in the second half, they failed to capitalize further. This defeat affected their league position as they were caught up by Macarthur. Simultaneously, their gap from the league leaders, Wellington Phoenix, widened to five points.

Phnom Penh Crown

The Cambodian club displayed strong performances during the group stage, finishing in the second position. Under Oleg Starinkov's management, they accumulated 12 points from six matches, suffering two defeats. Notably, one of their opponents was the Australian club, Macarthur. In the first encounter, the "Red and Black" secured a 3-0 victory, but in the return fixture, Macarthur avenged convincingly with a 5-0 win. Heading into the AFC Cup playoffs, Phnom Penh Crown is coming off an away defeat in the league against Svay Rieng (2-3), despite leading twice. As a result, Svay Rieng pulled away from Oleg Starinkov's side by five points in the battle for the top spot.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Central Coast Mariners and Phnom Penh Crown have never faced each other before on the football field.
  • In four out of the last five home matches of the Mariners, the "Both Teams to Score" bet came through.

Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh CrownPrediction

The showdown between the Cambodian club and another Australian team during the group stage clearly demonstrated that underestimating their opponent could lead to defeat in the A-League. We believe that the Mariners will not allow such lapses on their home turf. Therefore, our bet for this match is "Central Coast Mariners to Win with a Handicap (-1.5)" with odds of 1.68.

