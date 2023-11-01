Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023

Prediction on game Win Orlando Pirates Odds: 1.55 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Cape Town Spurs and Orlando Pirates will compete against each other in the match of the 6th round of the South African Premier League. The battle will take place at Athlone Stadium on November 1 and will start at 18:30 CET.

Cape Town Spurs

Cape Town Spurs was founded in 1999 under the name of Ajax Cape Town. And the team has had its current name since 2016. The performance on the South African football scene for the Cape Town Spurs has not been successful in recent years. It was relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season of 2017/2018, but returned five years later. There are suspicions that it won’t last long.

Cape Town Spurs is really hopeless in the last place. The team has lost all 8 matches this season, scoring a measly 5 goals. There is no way out of the crisis in the nearest future. At the same time, there are doubts that something will change dramatically in the match against Orlando.

Orlando Pirates

Once, that was a grandee of local football, but nowadays, it is going through far from the best of times. If previously the fans greeted each season with hopes of a championship title, now they are forced to watch their idols at the bottom of the standings.

Based on the results of 7 matches, Orlando Pirates got 9 points. The team won 2 matches, lost the same number of games and drew three times. It goes without saying that, compared to other clubs in the standings, Orlando Pirates have got 3 games in hand (one way or another, its performance is far from being the best). However, this team concedes quite a few goals – only 6 goals were conceded in the Premier League.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head

The hosts have got 9 defeats in a row in all tournaments.

Orlando is unbeaten in 5 matches in a row.

Cape Town has won only 1 out of 8 previous head-to-head matches.

Predictions

The hosts have lost all their matches this season. Orlando's situation is more optimistic: there are even two wins in the current South African Premier League. At the same time, the victory will not be easy for the Pirates: the Spurs have scored in the last four matches and will definitely want to continue their streak with at least a goal.