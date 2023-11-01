RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023

Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates prediction
Cape Town Spurs Cape Town Spurs
Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 Cape Town Spurs - Orlando Pirates
-
- : -
South Africa,
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Orlando Pirates
Odds: 1.55

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Cape Town Spurs and Orlando Pirates will compete against each other in the match of the 6th round of the South African Premier League. The battle will take place at Athlone Stadium on November 1 and will start at 18:30 CET.

Cape Town Spurs

Cape Town Spurs was founded in 1999 under the name of Ajax Cape Town. And the team has had its current name since 2016. The performance on the South African football scene for the Cape Town Spurs has not been successful in recent years. It was relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season of 2017/2018, but returned five years later. There are suspicions that it won’t last long.

Cape Town Spurs is really hopeless in the last place. The team has lost all 8 matches this season, scoring a measly 5 goals. There is no way out of the crisis in the nearest future. At the same time, there are doubts that something will change dramatically in the match against Orlando.

Orlando Pirates

Once, that was a grandee of local football, but nowadays, it is going through far from the best of times. If previously the fans greeted each season with hopes of a championship title, now they are forced to watch their idols at the bottom of the standings.

Based on the results of 7 matches, Orlando Pirates got 9 points. The team won 2 matches, lost the same number of games and drew three times. It goes without saying that, compared to other clubs in the standings, Orlando Pirates have got 3 games in hand (one way or another, its performance is far from being the best). However, this team concedes quite a few goals – only 6 goals were conceded in the Premier League.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head

  • The hosts have got 9 defeats in a row in all tournaments.
  • Orlando is unbeaten in 5 matches in a row.
  • Cape Town has won only 1 out of 8 previous head-to-head matches.

Predictions

The hosts have lost all their matches this season. Orlando's situation is more optimistic: there are even two wins in the current South African Premier League. At the same time, the victory will not be easy for the Pirates: the Spurs have scored in the last four matches and will definitely want to continue their streak with at least a goal.

Prediction on game Win Orlando Pirates
Odds: 1.55

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
TS Galaxy vs SuperSport United prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 12:00 TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 TS Galaxy Odds: 2.2 SuperSport United Recommended Мелбет
Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 13:00 Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.8 Hoffenheim Bet now Мелбет
West Ham vs Arsenal prediction EFL Cup England Today, 15:30 West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 West Ham Odds: 1.63 Arsenal Bet now Мелбет
Saarbruecken vs Bayern Munich prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 15:45 Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Saarbruecken Odds: 2.05 Bayern Munich Recommended Мелбет
Everton vs Burnley prediction EFL Cup England Today, 15:45 Everton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Everton Odds: 1.91 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:29 Lyon coach spoke for the first time about the attack by Marseille fans Boxing News Today, 06:21 The Usyk-Fury fight will not take place in December. New deadlines announced Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:00 FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world Football news Today, 03:30 Basel did not score a single goal in October. The team is heading for elimination Football news Today, 03:00 Eden Hazard talks about what he's doing after retiring Football news Today, 02:30 Ronaldinho recalled the advice he gave Messi at the start of his career Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 01:40 Video. «F**king illegal». Ngannou accuses Fury of employing a forbidden strike
Sport Predictions
Football Today TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 Football Today Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023