Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023

The English League Cup match between Bournemouth and Liverpool will take place on November 1, 2023. Representatives of the elite of English football will meet at the 1/8 final stage and the guests here look like clear favorites.

"Bournemouth"

After a series of failures, the Cherries won a home victory over Burnley in the last round of the English Championship, breaking a series of four defeats.

In general, Bournemouth have improved their game a little, especially in their home arena. In the last five matches at home, the team won two games and drew once.

"Liverpool"

Things are going well for Jurgen Klopp's men and they have won four of their last five matches in different competitions.

In the last round of the English Championship, the Reds hosted Nottingham Forest and won a crushing victory with a score of 3:0. Also last week, Liverpool won a landslide victory over Toulouse in the Europa League.

In general, Liverpool is one of the main contenders for the title, unless, of course, Jurgen Klopp neglects the tournament and does not send a reserve team to its matches.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Liverpool have a total advantage in head-to-head matches. The team have won three of their last four matches against Bournemouth and four of the five games have ended with a total of over 2.5 goals. In general, the guests are now on the rise and it is still difficult to imagine that a team of Bournemouth’s level will be able to upset them, especially if we are talking about a knockout game.

It seems to me that in this game there will also be a total of more than 2.5 goals with a coefficient of 1.64.