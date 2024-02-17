Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Prediction on game Winnipeg Jets wont lose Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the regular NHL season, there will be a match between Calgary and Winnipeg. The game is scheduled for Monday, February 19th, with a start time of 10:00 PM Central European Time.

Calgary Flames

The Flames are fiercely competing for positions in the top eight of the Western Conference table. In 54 matches, the team has gathered 55 points, currently placing them in 12th position. With around thirty more matches remaining in the regular season and only a 5-point gap from the eighth spot, there are decent chances for advancement, but immediate improvement is imperative. It's noteworthy that only Nazem Kadri (45) and Blake Coleman (43) have surpassed the 40-point mark.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets appear to be a strong team this season, demonstrating above-average performance. In their 51st match, Winnipeg has accumulated 69 points, securing a high fourth position in the Western Conference standings. Their low number of goals conceded stands out; the Jets have only allowed 117 goals, making them the league's best team in this regard. For comparison, the second-placed Florida has conceded 16 goals more.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Before the match against Winnipeg, the Flames will face off against the Detroit Red Wings.

Winnipeg still has a match against the conference leader, Vancouver, before facing Calgary.

The only face-to-face match between these teams this season ended in a victory for the Calgary players.

Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets Prediction

The visitors are in better form and boast excellent defense. I believe Calgary will have limited chances, so I predict that the Winnipeg Jets will not lose.