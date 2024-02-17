Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Prediction on game Win Besiktas Odds: 1.53 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 26th round of the Turkish Super League, Besiktas will host Konyaspor at home. The match prediction for these teams has been prepared by analysts from Dailysports.

Besiktas

Besiktas, with 40 points, is contending for the third position in the Super League. Currently, the "Eagles" hold the fourth position, with Trabzonspor narrowly ahead of them based on additional indicators. Under the guidance of head coach Fernandao Santos, Besiktas has significantly improved. In the previous round, the Istanbul-based team played to a 0:0 draw against Kayserispor, but prior to that, they secured a victory against Trabzonspor (2:0) and succeeded in the Turkish Cup 1/8 final against Antalyaspor (2:1).

Konyaspor

Konyaspor is having a notably weak season and stands as one of the clear candidates for relegation. Under the management of Fahrudin Omerovic, the team occupies the 19th position with 25 points, trailing three points behind the salvation spot in 16th place. In the previous round, Konyaspor achieved a crucial victory against Ankaragucu (1:0). This marked Konyaspor's first win in the Super League in 8 matches. Prior to that, they also defeated Sivasspor in overtime in the Turkish Cup 1/8 final.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 7th round of this season, Besiktas defeated Konyaspor (2:0).

The last victory for Konyaspor at Besiktas' stadium was in 2017.

Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction

Besiktas is progressively improving with each game, and therefore, I believe they will overcome the underdog and secure three points.