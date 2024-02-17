RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction
Besiktas Besiktas
Super Lig Turkey 19 feb 2024, 12:00 Besiktas - Konyaspor
-
- : -
Turkey, Istanbul, Tupras Stadyumu
Konyaspor Konyaspor
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Besiktas
Odds: 1.53

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 26th round of the Turkish Super League, Besiktas will host Konyaspor at home. The match prediction for these teams has been prepared by analysts from Dailysports.

Besiktas

Besiktas, with 40 points, is contending for the third position in the Super League. Currently, the "Eagles" hold the fourth position, with Trabzonspor narrowly ahead of them based on additional indicators. Under the guidance of head coach Fernandao Santos, Besiktas has significantly improved. In the previous round, the Istanbul-based team played to a 0:0 draw against Kayserispor, but prior to that, they secured a victory against Trabzonspor (2:0) and succeeded in the Turkish Cup 1/8 final against Antalyaspor (2:1).

Konyaspor

Konyaspor is having a notably weak season and stands as one of the clear candidates for relegation. Under the management of Fahrudin Omerovic, the team occupies the 19th position with 25 points, trailing three points behind the salvation spot in 16th place. In the previous round, Konyaspor achieved a crucial victory against Ankaragucu (1:0). This marked Konyaspor's first win in the Super League in 8 matches. Prior to that, they also defeated Sivasspor in overtime in the Turkish Cup 1/8 final.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 7th round of this season, Besiktas defeated Konyaspor (2:0).
  • The last victory for Konyaspor at Besiktas' stadium was in 2017.

Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction

Besiktas is progressively improving with each game, and therefore, I believe they will overcome the underdog and secure three points.

Prediction on game Win Besiktas
Odds: 1.53

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 08:30 Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Royal AM Odds: 2.1 Kaizer Chiefs Recommended MelBet
Udinese vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Udinese vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Udinese Odds: 1.81 Cagliari Bet now MelBet
Empoli vs Fiorentina prediction Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Empoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Empoli Odds: 1.91 Fiorentina Bet now MelBet
Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction Premier League England Today, 09:00 Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Sheffield United Odds: 1.67 Brighton Recommended MelBet
Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Freiburg Odds: 1.85 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:51 Loss for Juventus. The team captain was injured and will miss about two weeks Football news Today, 07:21 Inter – Atletico Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 07:05 Luka Modric is disappointed with his season at Real Madrid. He wanted to end his career differently Football news Today, 06:44 Travel to Barcelona? The President of the Catalan club responded ambiguously to such assumptions Football news Today, 06:16 Everton vs Crystal Palace. Predicted line-ups and latest news MMA News Today, 05:24 The main fight of the UFC300 tournament has been named. The light heavyweight title will be at stake Football news Today, 04:55 Real Madrid's key center back will soon return to the team after injury Football news Today, 04:42 PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 03:55 Barcelona have identified their main candidate to replace Xavi Hernandez Football news Today, 03:30 PSG continues to look for a replacement for Mbappe. Now they're interested in Marcus Rashford
Sport Predictions
Football Today Royal AM vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Udinese vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Empoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Granada vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Ankaragücü vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Bochum vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024 Football Today Luton vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024