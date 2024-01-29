Brugge vs Kortrijk prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-2) Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On January 30, two encounters are scheduled in the Belgian championship, among them the clash between Brugge and Kortrijk. A well-founded prognosis for this event has been composed by our analysts.

Brugge

By Belgian standards, Brugge is considered a grandiose and ambitious entity, perennially geared to contend for trophies. The club currently holds the third position in the championship, albeit with a substantial deficit of 12 points behind the leader. In the last round, the team triumphed away against Charleroi with a scoreline of 4-1, marking their fourth victory in the last five matches. Given the structure of the Belgian championship, where the top six teams engage in additional matches, the pursuit of the championship remains a viable prospect.

Kortrijk

For Kortrijk, the season is unfolding unfavorably as the team languishes at the bottom of the championship, trailing the nearest competitor by 4 points. The club is set to fight for survival, and if they manage to retain their standing, the season could be deemed a success. In the last round, the team played out a goalless draw at home against direct rival Leuven, exhibiting a slight improvement by accruing 4 points in two encounters. Kortrijk's offensive struggles are evident, having scored only 13 goals in 22 matches.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Kortrijk sensationally won at home with a 1-0 scoreline, despite Brugge holding a considerable advantage.

Kortrijk stands as one of the weakest away teams in the Jupiler League, with 8 defeats in 11 matches.

Brugge remains undefeated in the championship for nine consecutive matches.

Brugge vs Kortrijk Predicrion

We anticipate a confrontation between unequal adversaries. Brugge aims to vie for trophies, while Kortrijk stands as the underdog, facing a challenge to remain in the elite division. The hosts are expected to dominate this encounter, seeking not merely victory but also retribution for their setback in the first round. We deem a viable wager to be on Brugge's victory with a handicap of -2 goals, making it challenging for the visitors to avoid a rout.