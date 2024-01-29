RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Brugge vs Kortrijk prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Brugge vs Kortrijk prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Club Brugge vs Kortrijk prediction
Club Brugge Club Brugge
Pro League Belgium 30 jan 2024, 14:30 Club Brugge - Kortrijk
-
- : -
Belgium, Bruges, Jan Breydel Stadion
Kortrijk Kortrijk
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2)
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On January 30, two encounters are scheduled in the Belgian championship, among them the clash between Brugge and Kortrijk. A well-founded prognosis for this event has been composed by our analysts.

Brugge

By Belgian standards, Brugge is considered a grandiose and ambitious entity, perennially geared to contend for trophies. The club currently holds the third position in the championship, albeit with a substantial deficit of 12 points behind the leader. In the last round, the team triumphed away against Charleroi with a scoreline of 4-1, marking their fourth victory in the last five matches. Given the structure of the Belgian championship, where the top six teams engage in additional matches, the pursuit of the championship remains a viable prospect.

Kortrijk

For Kortrijk, the season is unfolding unfavorably as the team languishes at the bottom of the championship, trailing the nearest competitor by 4 points. The club is set to fight for survival, and if they manage to retain their standing, the season could be deemed a success. In the last round, the team played out a goalless draw at home against direct rival Leuven, exhibiting a slight improvement by accruing 4 points in two encounters. Kortrijk's offensive struggles are evident, having scored only 13 goals in 22 matches.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Kortrijk sensationally won at home with a 1-0 scoreline, despite Brugge holding a considerable advantage.
  • Kortrijk stands as one of the weakest away teams in the Jupiler League, with 8 defeats in 11 matches.
  • Brugge remains undefeated in the championship for nine consecutive matches.

Brugge vs Kortrijk Predicrion

We anticipate a confrontation between unequal adversaries. Brugge aims to vie for trophies, while Kortrijk stands as the underdog, facing a challenge to remain in the elite division. The hosts are expected to dominate this encounter, seeking not merely victory but also retribution for their setback in the first round. We deem a viable wager to be on Brugge's victory with a handicap of -2 goals, making it challenging for the visitors to avoid a rout.

Prediction on game W1(-2)
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sporting CP vs Casa Pia AC prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:45 Sporting vs Casa Pia prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Sporting CP Odds: 1.57 Casa Pia AC Recommended 1xBet
Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction NBA Today, 20:00 Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.69 Milwaukee Bucks Bet now MelBet
Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction Asian Cup 30 jan 2024, 06:30 Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Uzbekistan Odds: 1.593 Thailand Bet now MelBet
Besiktas vs Paris prediction EuroCup 30 jan 2024, 11:00 Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.76 Paris Recommended Linebet
Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction Asian Cup 30 jan 2024, 11:00 Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.752 South Korea Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:09 Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each Football news Today, 14:46 The exact date and time of the Carabao Cup final has been announced Football news Today, 14:09 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 13:58 Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes Football news Today, 13:47 Freedom to dream. Inter Miami unveiled their kit for the upcoming season. PHOTO Football news Today, 13:36 Belotti may leave Roma. Potential suitors for the signing of the forward are known. Football news Today, 13:06 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 13:01 Qatar wins a strong-willed victory over Palestine to reach the quarterfinals Boxing News Today, 12:18 Anthony Joshua is diligently preparing for the upcoming bout against Ngannou Football news Today, 11:48 Benzema could change clubs in Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sporting vs Casa Pia prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Blackpool vs Bolton prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024