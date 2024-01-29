RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction
Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia
Asian Cup 30 jan 2024, 11:00 Saudi Arabia - South Korea
-
- : -
International, Doha, Education City Stadium
South Korea South Korea
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win South Korea
Odds: 1.752

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

One of the matches in the Round of 16 of the Asian Cup will take place at the "Education City" arena, where the national teams of Saudi Arabia and South Korea will face each other. Experts from Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this match.

Saudi Arabia

The team managed by Roberto Mancini effortlessly navigated through the group stage. It seems that the "Green Falcons" calibrated their efforts precisely according to the demands of the tournament situation. Even in the final match against Thailand, where the Saudi players could and should have won due to their class, the team settled for a goalless draw. This was enough to secure the top spot in the group. Prior to that, Saudi Arabia secured two victories against Oman (2:1) and Kyrgyzstan (2:0). Overall, Saudi Arabia has not tasted the bitterness of defeat in the last eight matches, registering victories in six instances.

South Korea

Under the guidance of Jürgen Klinsmann, South Korea's journey in the group stage resembled an exhilarating roller coaster ride. Beginning with a powerful victory against Bahrain (3:1), the Koreans narrowly avoided defeat against Jordan (2:2), scoring the equalizing goal only in extra time. In the final match against the weakest team in the group, Malaysia, Son Heung-Min and his teammates staged a true football spectacle. South Korea led 1:0, then trailed 1:2, only to regain the lead - 3:2. However, a conceded goal in the 15th minute of injury time resulted in the final score of 3:3. Klinsmann's team finished in the second position in the group, avoiding a matchup with Japan in the first round of the knockout stage.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Koreans have not lost to the "Green Falcons" in six consecutive matches, winning half of them.
  • In the last five matches, Saudi Arabia has been unable to breach the defense of the "Asian Tigers."
  • In the last ten encounters between these teams, the total goals exceeded 2.5 only once.

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea Prediction

The class of Jurgen Klinsmann's team is noticeably higher; however, defeating Saudi Arabia will not be easy. Roberto Mancini has quickly organized a solid defense, so it would be prudent to consider "South Korea Win" with a coefficient of 1.752.

Prediction on game Win South Korea
Odds: 1.752

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Iraq vs Jordan prediction Asian Cup Today, 06:30 Iraq vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Iraq Odds: 2.12 Jordan Recommended MelBet
Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 09:00 Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Kayserispor Odds: 1.7 Antalyaspor Bet now MelBet
Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 09:00 Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Istanbulspor Odds: 1.75 Samsunspor Bet now 1xBet
Qatar vs Palestine prediction Asian Cup Today, 11:00 Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Qatar Odds: 1.99 Palestine Recommended MelBet
Galatasaray vs Gaziantep FK prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 12:00 Galatasaray vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Galatasaray Odds: 1.54 Gaziantep FK Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:46 Very emotional. Mexican football legend burst into tears at the presentation at his hometown club Tennis news Today, 03:25 WTA Rankings. Leader unchanged, Zheng Qinwen's breakthrough Football news Today, 02:57 Is this some kind of flash mob? Another top coach thinking about leaving after the season is over Football news Today, 02:21 Borussia Dortmund fans dedicated a banner to a dying fan Basketball news Today, 01:11 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 18:23 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Yesterday, 18:18 Egypt lost in a dramatic penalty shootout against DR Congo and were eliminated from the AFCON Football news Yesterday, 17:22 Goal shootout at Anfield. All goals and highlights Liverpool - Norwich - 5:2 Football news Yesterday, 17:09 Antony's first goal contributions of the season. All goals and highlights Newport - Man United - 2:4 Football news Yesterday, 17:03 Flick could take charge at Barcelona, three players may depart Anfield. Daily Digest for Januаry 28
Sport Predictions
Football Today Iraq vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Galatasaray vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Cape Verde vs Mauritania prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Estrela Amadora vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Valladolid vs Racing prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Blackburn vs Wrexham prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024