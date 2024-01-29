Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Prediction on game Win South Korea Odds: 1.752 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of the matches in the Round of 16 of the Asian Cup will take place at the "Education City" arena, where the national teams of Saudi Arabia and South Korea will face each other. Experts from Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this match.

Saudi Arabia

The team managed by Roberto Mancini effortlessly navigated through the group stage. It seems that the "Green Falcons" calibrated their efforts precisely according to the demands of the tournament situation. Even in the final match against Thailand, where the Saudi players could and should have won due to their class, the team settled for a goalless draw. This was enough to secure the top spot in the group. Prior to that, Saudi Arabia secured two victories against Oman (2:1) and Kyrgyzstan (2:0). Overall, Saudi Arabia has not tasted the bitterness of defeat in the last eight matches, registering victories in six instances.

South Korea

Under the guidance of Jürgen Klinsmann, South Korea's journey in the group stage resembled an exhilarating roller coaster ride. Beginning with a powerful victory against Bahrain (3:1), the Koreans narrowly avoided defeat against Jordan (2:2), scoring the equalizing goal only in extra time. In the final match against the weakest team in the group, Malaysia, Son Heung-Min and his teammates staged a true football spectacle. South Korea led 1:0, then trailed 1:2, only to regain the lead - 3:2. However, a conceded goal in the 15th minute of injury time resulted in the final score of 3:3. Klinsmann's team finished in the second position in the group, avoiding a matchup with Japan in the first round of the knockout stage.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Koreans have not lost to the "Green Falcons" in six consecutive matches, winning half of them.

In the last five matches, Saudi Arabia has been unable to breach the defense of the "Asian Tigers."

In the last ten encounters between these teams, the total goals exceeded 2.5 only once.

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea Prediction

The class of Jurgen Klinsmann's team is noticeably higher; however, defeating Saudi Arabia will not be easy. Roberto Mancini has quickly organized a solid defense, so it would be prudent to consider "South Korea Win" with a coefficient of 1.752.