Main Predictions Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on February 2nd, 2024

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on February 2nd, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Brisbane Roar FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction
Brisbane Roar FC Brisbane Roar FC
A-League Men Australia 02 feb 2024, 03:45 Brisbane Roar FC - Wellington Phoenix
-
- : -
Australia, Brisbane, Kayo Stadium
Wellington Phoenix Wellington Phoenix
Prediction on game Win Wellington Phoenix
Odds: 2.68

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 15th round of the A-League, the current championship leader, Wellington Phoenix, will embark on an away fixture against Brisbane Roar. The match is scheduled for Friday, the 2nd of February, and will commence at 9:45 Central European Time.

Brisbane Roar

The team from Australia is displaying rather mediocre results, currently enduring a dismal streak of three consecutive losses. In 15 rounds, Brisbane Roar has accumulated only 15 points, securing the ninth position. Notably, their goal difference stands at -13, second only to the league's bottom team, Western United (-18). In the last five matches, Brisbane managed only one victory and suffered four defeats.

Wellington Phoenix

The New Zealand-based team currently leads the A-League standings. In 14 matches of the current season, Wellington has amassed 28 points after 14 rounds. In their recent five matches, Phoenix secured two victories, experienced one defeat, and played to two draws. One of these draws occurred in a match against another league leader, Melbourne Victory, concluding with a 1-1 scoreline.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In the current season, Brisbane Roar and Wellington Phoenix have already faced each other, with the New Zealand team celebrating a convincing 5-2 victory. Overall, in five matches, Phoenix triumphed three times, drew once, and suffered one defeat.
  • Brisbane Roar is currently on a losing streak of three matches, while Wellington, in their last four games, alternated between victories and draws.
  • Wellington Phoenix stands as the superior team in the league in terms of points earned in away matches. Brisbane Roar holds the ninth position in the A-League based on points accumulated at their home stadium.

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Despite playing on their home turf, Brisbane Roar's home performance is not particularly confident. On the contrary, Wellington Phoenix boasts impressive results in away matches. Additionally, the New Zealand-based team is evidently in better form. Therefore, my wager would be on a victory for Phoenix at odds of 2.68.

Prediction on game Win Wellington Phoenix
Odds: 2.68

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
