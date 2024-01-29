Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Prediction on game Win Liverpool Odds: 1.56 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 22nd round of the English Premier League, Liverpool will face Chelsea at Anfield. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Liverpool

Liverpool anticipates a significant overhaul. Jurgen Klopp is officially stepping down after this season, and even Virgil van Dijk has stated uncertainty about his future with the team. However, these changes will come in the summer with a new coach. For now, Liverpool stands as the Premier League leader, having convincingly defeated Bournemouth 4-0 in the previous round. Liverpool has also excelled in cup competitions, reaching the final of the League Cup, where they are set to face Chelsea, and comfortably dispatching Norwich 5-2 in the FA Cup 1/16 finals. Notably, this has been achieved without Mohamed Salah, who sustained an injury while on international duty with Egypt.

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino's team has finally begun delivering the anticipated results. Chelsea not only progressed to the League Cup final but also secured three consecutive Premier League victories. In the last five games, Chelsea accumulated 12 points, elevating them to the ninth position in the league. In the FA Cup, they maintain a chance to advance to the 1/8 finals with a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa in the first leg.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

The last seven matches between these teams concluded with draws in regular time: five in the Premier League and finals of the League Cup and FA Cup.

In a total of 155 matches, Liverpool and Chelsea have faced each other, with Liverpool leading in victories 69 to 48.

In the season opener, the teams played to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Match prediction for Liverpool vs. Chelsea

While Chelsea has performed well against top opponents this season, Liverpool is in exceptional form. We predict a victory for Liverpool in this match.