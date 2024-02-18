Brest vs Marseille prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.81 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

We present to our readers the prediction for the match between Brest and Marseille, which will conclude the Sunday fixtures in Ligue 1.

Brest

The current season unfolds favorably for Brest, as the team sits fifth in the championship, trailing the second spot by just two points. Some of their competitors have already played their matches in this round. In their last outing, the club couldn't secure a victory away against Clermont, settling for a 1-1 draw. This mentioned draw marks the third consecutive one for Brest, as the team remains unbeaten in ten consecutive league matches.

Marseille

The Provence club cannot set modest goals, given its status and history. However, Marseille's performance in the league hasn't been impressive, as they currently occupy the eighth position, trailing the top quartet by a significant 8 points. In the last round, Marseille was reduced to ten men at home against Metz in the 31st minute but managed to salvage a 1-1 draw, extending their winless streak in Ligue 1 to five matches (4 draws and 1 loss). This week, Gennaro Gattuso's men played away in the Europa League against Shakhtar Donetsk, where they drew 2-2, with a home leg still to come.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Marseille secured a 2-0 home victory in the first-round encounter. Brest has suffered only one defeat in ten Ligue 1 matches, along with 5 wins and 4 draws. Marseille is one of the poorest performing away teams in the league, with 5 defeats, 4 draws, and just one victory.

Brest vs Marseille Prediction

The midweek European fixture likely drained Marseille of considerable energy, making it challenging to perform at their best. Initially, both opponents were seen as having equal chances of success, but the odds have slightly shifted in favor of the hosts. Marseille holds a higher status and squad strength, but Brest plays at home, occupies a higher position in the league table, and appears to be in good form. We anticipate a less thrilling match and favor Brest to succeed with a level handicap.