Braga vs Sporting prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Braga vs Sporting CP prediction
Portuguese League Cup 23 jan 2024, 14:45 Braga - Sporting CP
Among the Tuesday matchups, the confrontation between Braga and Sporting draws attention as the adversaries face off in the semi-final of the Portuguese League Cup. The forecast for the match between these clubs has been crafted by our analysts.

Braga

The "Archbishops" always strive to be competitive everywhere, yet facing Portuguese giants is no easy task. In the league, Braga currently holds the fourth position, trailing the top three by 5 points, narrowly falling behind Gimarães based on additional indicators. In their last encounter, the team secured a hard-fought victory away against Famalicão with a score of 2-1, with the winning goal scored in the 90+11th minute. Braga is certainly not afraid of top clubs and is capable of contending for the trophy.

Sporting

For the capital club, the season is unfolding quite well as they lead the Primeira Liga, albeit only one point ahead of second-placed Benfica. In the last round, Sporting impressively defeated Vizela away with a score of 5-2. This victory extended their winning streak in the league to five matches, and considering all competitions, the "green and whites" have won eight consecutive matches.

Head-to-Head History

Certainly, these clubs have a rich history of head-to-head encounters, including clashes in the current season within the Primeira Liga. In that match, held on Braga's turf, the game ended in a 1-1 draw, albeit with less spectacular football.

Match prediction for Braga vs Sporting

The Portuguese League Cup may be the least prestigious trophy on the domestic stage, but a place in the final is at stake. Therefore, the teams are likely to play at full strength. Sporting is slightly favored, though the outcome remains unpredictable. The winner of this pair will face the winner of the Benfica – Estoril matchup in the decisive match. Expecting a closely contested match, we suggest placing a bet on both teams scoring.

