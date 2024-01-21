RU RU NG NG KE KE
Chelsea vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Yasmine Green
EFL Cup England 23 jan 2024, 15:00 Chelsea - Middlesbrough
England, London, Stamford Bridge
In the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, Chelsea will host Middlesbrough. A match forecast has been prepared by analysts on our website.

Chelsea

Lately, Mauricio Pochettino's team has found excellent form. In the last five matches of the English Premier League, Chelsea has amassed 12 points, narrowly defeating Fulham (1-0) in their latest encounter. Chelsea has been particularly successful at Stamford Bridge, maintaining an undefeated streak at home since October 28 of last year when they narrowly lost to Brentford. In the Premier League, Chelsea currently occupies the ninth position.

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough sits at the 11th spot in the English Championship, the second-tier league in terms of strength. Michael Carrick's team had a slow start to the season but has significantly improved of late, climbing to the mid-table. Notably, Middlesbrough performs exceptionally well on the road, securing four victories in their last five away matches across all competitions. Over the weekend, Middlesbrough played to a 1-1 draw against Rotherham, a team at the bottom of the table.

Interesting facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first leg, Middlesbrough secured a 1-0 victory against Chelsea, courtesy of Hayden Hackney's goal in the 37th minute.
  • Chelsea has not suffered a home defeat to Middlesbrough since 1975.
  • In the previous encounter, Middlesbrough halted Chelsea's nine-match winning streak in head-to-head matchups.

Match Prediction: Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough

Chelsea is the clear favorite in this encounter. The Carabao Cup represents Londoners' sole opportunity to qualify for European competitions next season, so motivation against a presumably weaker opponent should not be an issue. The most probable outcome appears to be a decisive Chelsea victory with a significant goal margin.

