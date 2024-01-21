RU RU NG NG KE KE
New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction
NHL 22 jan 2024, 18:00 New Jersey Devils - Vegas Golden Knights
New Jersey, Prudential Center
In the National Hockey League, the regular championship continues. Overnight from Monday to Tuesday, January 23, a match between the New Jersey Devils and the Vegas Golden Knights will take place at the Prudential Center arena, starting at 1:00 p.m. CET.

New Jersey Devils

Presently, the "devils" find themselves in less than optimal form. In their last five matches, the team secured two victories but succumbed three times. Considering the seven encounters, they faced defeat five times. In 44 season matches, the New Jersey collective garnered 49 points, positioning themselves in the tenth tier of the Eastern Conference and the fifth tier in the Metropolitan Division. In their latest encounter, they suffered a 2-6 defeat against Dallas, with both of their goals coming amidst a 0-6 score.

A mitigating factor is the significant number of injured players, including the team leader, Jack Hughes (accumulating 45 points through goals and assists). Apart from the American, five more players will miss the game.

Vegas Golden Knights

The reigning Stanley Cup champion secured four victories and suffered one defeat in their last five matches. After a series of less successful results, Vegas gradually started finding their rhythm and is currently on a streak of three victories. After 46 games, the "knights" possess 59 points, securing the fifth position in the Western Conference. In their recent game, the Golden Knights bounced back from a 0-2 deficit against Pittsburgh to triumph 3-2 in regulation.

The situation with injuries in Vegas is even direr, with ten players missing the last regular-season match. Despite this, the "knights" manage the situation quite effectively.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Vegas is on a three-game winning streak, while New Jersey has three losses in their last four matches.
  • New Jersey Devils exhibit the poorest performance in terms of victories on their home turf. They occupy the last position in the Eastern Conference with only 20 points in 22 matches and 13 losses.
  • Vegas Golden Knights also do not demonstrate impressive results on the road, holding the tenth position in the Western Conference in this regard.
  • In the current season, the Devils and the Golden Knights are meeting for the first time. In the previous season, the teams exchanged victories, and both games did not conclude in regular time. In their last five encounters, Vegas emerged victorious thrice, while New Jersey secured two victories.

Prediction

Considering the form of both teams, Vegas is currently in a more favorable position. However, New Jersey is more motivated as they are battling for a playoff spot. Despite this, the motivation in the "devils" is stronger. Therefore, my forecast is a victory for the Devils in the match, excluding overtime, at 1.59.

Prediction on game Win New Jersey Devils
Odds: 1.59

