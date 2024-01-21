Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Prediction on game Win Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.54 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present to our readers the forecast for the match between Linda Noskova and Elina Svitolina, who will meet in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Linda Noskova

The young Czech tennis player drew attention to herself before this tournament in Brisbane, where she reached the semifinals but faced defeat against Elena Rybakina without significant chances. At this major, Noskova created one of the main sensations by eliminating the reigning world number one, Iga Swiatek, in the third round with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. She also successfully navigated past compatriot Bouzkova and American Kessler. At only 19 years old, Noskova currently holds the 50th position in the world rankings.

Elina Svitolina

The Ukrainian tennis player had a strong start to the year, reaching the final in Auckland, where she succumbed to the formidable Cori Gauff. Svitolina has encountered no issues at the Australian Open, winning three matches in straight sets against Preston, Tomova, and Golubic. These results have allowed her to conserve energy, considering that in Auckland, she admitted to running out of physical stamina for the final. Svitolina, aged 29, currently ranks 23rd in the world, having previously reached as high as the top 3.

Head-to-head history

The players have never faced each other before, although there have been instances where they participated in the same tournaments.

Match prediction for Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina

In her interview, Svitolina mentioned that this match might be easier for her, as the Czech player is likely to be considered the favorite. However, Svitolina misjudged the odds, as bookmakers give her the advantage. We also give the Ukrainian more chances for success, considering her consistently high-level tennis. The young Noskova might have expended a considerable amount of energy and emotions in her battle against Swiatek. We find a straight victory for Svitolina promising, and one might contemplate a high game total.