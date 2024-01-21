RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina prediction
Linda Noskova Linda Noskova
Australian Open Today, 21:30 Linda Noskova - Elina Svitolina
Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena
Elina Svitolina Elina Svitolina
Prediction on game Win Elina Svitolina
Odds: 1.54
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

We present to our readers the forecast for the match between Linda Noskova and Elina Svitolina, who will meet in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Linda Noskova

The young Czech tennis player drew attention to herself before this tournament in Brisbane, where she reached the semifinals but faced defeat against Elena Rybakina without significant chances. At this major, Noskova created one of the main sensations by eliminating the reigning world number one, Iga Swiatek, in the third round with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. She also successfully navigated past compatriot Bouzkova and American Kessler. At only 19 years old, Noskova currently holds the 50th position in the world rankings.

Elina Svitolina

The Ukrainian tennis player had a strong start to the year, reaching the final in Auckland, where she succumbed to the formidable Cori Gauff. Svitolina has encountered no issues at the Australian Open, winning three matches in straight sets against Preston, Tomova, and Golubic. These results have allowed her to conserve energy, considering that in Auckland, she admitted to running out of physical stamina for the final. Svitolina, aged 29, currently ranks 23rd in the world, having previously reached as high as the top 3.

Head-to-head history

The players have never faced each other before, although there have been instances where they participated in the same tournaments.

Match prediction for Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina

In her interview, Svitolina mentioned that this match might be easier for her, as the Czech player is likely to be considered the favorite. However, Svitolina misjudged the odds, as bookmakers give her the advantage. We also give the Ukrainian more chances for success, considering her consistently high-level tennis. The young Noskova might have expended a considerable amount of energy and emotions in her battle against Swiatek. We find a straight victory for Svitolina promising, and one might contemplate a high game total.

Prediction on game Win Elina Svitolina
Odds: 1.54
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Lecce vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Lecce vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Lecce Odds: 1.71 Juventus Recommended 1хБет
South Africa vs Namibia prediction Africa Cup of Nations Today, 15:00 South Africa vs Namibia prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 South Africa Odds: 1.55 Namibia Bet now MelBet
Girona vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Girona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Girona Odds: 1.65 Sevilla Bet now 1хБет
Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Phoenix Suns Odds: 1.6 Indiana Pacers Recommended Лайнбет
Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska prediction Australian Open Today, 20:00 Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Victoria Azarenka Odds: 1.67 Dayana Yastremska Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:34 Benzema did not contact the club for 10 days Football news Today, 12:21 A fiery match in La Liga. Real Madrid secured a victory over Almeria, overcoming a two-goal deficit Hockey news Today, 12:01 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 11:31 A gift for Bayer. Bayern Munich suffered a sensational home defeat against Werder Football news Today, 11:28 A dull draw in the Asian Cup. Oman and Thailand failed to score any goals Football news Today, 11:12 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21 Football news Today, 11:08 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 11:07 Morocco and the Democratic Republic of the Congo played to a draw in a match of the AFCON Football news Today, 11:06 Drama in the EPL. Two penalties, two red cards and the draw in the match Sheffield Utd vs West Ham Football news Today, 10:29 The Atletico Madrid defender is close to returning to his homeland
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lecce vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today South Africa vs Namibia prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Girona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Basketball Today Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Arthur Cazaux vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis 22 jan 2024 Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Hockey 22 jan 2024 New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024