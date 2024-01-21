RU RU NG NG KE KE
Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska prediction
Australian Open Today, 20:00 Victoria Azarenka - Dayana Yastremska
Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
The Australian Open is reaching its later stages, where no random players remain, and all have secured several victories, instilling confidence. In the fourth round, Victoria Azarenka will face Dayana Yastremska. Read the match forecast for these opponents on our website.

Victoria Azarenka

The Belarusian tennis player is well-acquainted with tennis enthusiasts, having been the former world number one. Over her career, she has clinched two Grand Slam titles, both in Australia. At some point, it seemed that Azarenka might conclude her career; she became a mother, and legal disputes over custody ensued. Although she is now 34 years old, the tennis player continues to exhibit formidable skills, currently holding the 22nd position in the world rankings. In this tournament, she has defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, Clara Tauson 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, and in the last match, she prevailed over Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 7-5.

Dayana Yastremska

The tournament is progressing well for the Ukrainian tennis player, as reaching the fourth round marks her best career result in majors since achieving the same at Wimbledon in 2019. Yastremska entered this tournament through qualifying, conquering all opponents in three sets. In the main draw, she defeated three opponents from the top 40, starting with Marketa Vondrousova (No. 7) 6-1, 6-2, then Varvara Gracheva (No. 39) 6-3, 6-2, and in the last match, she overcame Emma Navarro (No. 26). Yastremska is currently the 93rd-ranked player in the world, at 23 years old.

Head-to-head history

The athletes have crossed paths three times, with Azarenka leading 2-1. Their most recent encounter took place in September of the previous year in Guadalajara, where the Belarusian emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle, securing a 6-4, 7-6 victory.

Match prediction for Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska

Bookmakers favor the Belarusian athlete, primarily due to her experience. Azarenka is 11 years older than her opponent, although endurance should be sufficient. Expecting a challenging and protracted match, we'll opt for a total of over 19.5 games.

Prediction on game Total over 19,5
Odds: 1.67
