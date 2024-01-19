Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

As part of the 18th round of the German Bundesliga, a match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen will take place at the Allianz Arena on Sunday, January 21. The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 Central European Time.

Bayern Munich

The German Bundesliga has just returned after a brief break. Bayern Munich confidently defeated Hoffenheim at home after a three-week hiatus. In the opening match of the second round, they host Werder Bremen on Sunday. Bayern is still trailing Bayer Leverkusen, who remains unbeaten this season. It's worth noting that Bayern has the highest number of goals scored among all league teams, with summer signing Harry Kane leading the scoring charts.

Werder Bremen

The "Musicians" collected only 17 points throughout the first round but find themselves in a relatively comfortable 13th place. Werder has a six-point lead over Mainz and Cologne, currently in the relegation zone. In their last away match against Bochum, Werder Bremen secured a draw.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Bayern is on a four-game winning streak.

The last three matches involving Werder Bremen ended in draws.

In the previous 27 matches against Werder, Bayern achieved 26 victories.

Match Prediction Bayern Munich - Werder Bremen

Bayern should confidently win the upcoming match. I will place my bet on "both teams to score" since Werder has consistently scored in Bayern's net in their last three matches in Munich.