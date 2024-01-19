RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Germany 21 jan 2024, 09:30 Bayern Munich - Werder Bremen
-
- : -
Germany, Munich, Allianz Arena
Werder Bremen Werder Bremen
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

As part of the 18th round of the German Bundesliga, a match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen will take place at the Allianz Arena on Sunday, January 21. The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 Central European Time.

Bayern Munich

The German Bundesliga has just returned after a brief break. Bayern Munich confidently defeated Hoffenheim at home after a three-week hiatus. In the opening match of the second round, they host Werder Bremen on Sunday. Bayern is still trailing Bayer Leverkusen, who remains unbeaten this season. It's worth noting that Bayern has the highest number of goals scored among all league teams, with summer signing Harry Kane leading the scoring charts.

Werder Bremen

The "Musicians" collected only 17 points throughout the first round but find themselves in a relatively comfortable 13th place. Werder has a six-point lead over Mainz and Cologne, currently in the relegation zone. In their last away match against Bochum, Werder Bremen secured a draw.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Bayern is on a four-game winning streak.
  • The last three matches involving Werder Bremen ended in draws.
  • In the previous 27 matches against Werder, Bayern achieved 26 victories.

Match Prediction Bayern Munich - Werder Bremen

Bayern should confidently win the upcoming match. I will place my bet on "both teams to score" since Werder has consistently scored in Bayern's net in their last three matches in Munich.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sampdoria vs Parma Calcio 1913 prediction Serie B Italy Today, 14:30 Sampdoria vs Parma prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Sampdoria Odds: 1.79 Parma Calcio 1913 Recommended 22Bet
Bergerac Perigord vs Lyon prediction Coupe de France Today, 14:45 Bergerac Perigord vs Lyon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Bergerac Perigord Odds: 1.55 Lyon Bet now 1xBet
Jordan vs South Korea prediction Asian Cup 20 jan 2024, 06:30 South Korea vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Jordan Odds: 1.6 South Korea Bet now MelBet
Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction LaLiga Spain 20 jan 2024, 08:00 Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.63 Las Palmas Recommended 1xBet
Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction Africa Cup of Nations 20 jan 2024, 09:00 Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Algeria Odds: 1.72 Burkina Faso Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:52 The first sensation at the Asian Cup. The main favourite of the tournament suffered defeats Football news Today, 08:40 Tottenham has entered the race for the young Norwegian Football news Today, 08:23 Clubs from the top European leagues are competing for the Polish wonderkid Tennis news Today, 08:17 The world's fifth racket player confidently made it to the 1/8 finals of the Australian Open Football news Today, 07:43 Newcastle has responded to the interest in their leader from a top club Football news Today, 07:33 Shakhtar bought the Brazilian and announced his transfer with a scene from Home Alone Football news Today, 07:26 The former PSG winger has made a decision regarding his future club Football news Today, 07:08 Wasn't out of work for long. Mourinho has agreed a deal with a new club Football news Today, 06:40 Al Nassr wants to get rid of the African starlet Tennis news Today, 06:03 Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open 1/8 finals in three sets
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sampdoria vs Parma prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football Today Bergerac Perigord vs Lyon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 South Korea vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bochum vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bahrain vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024