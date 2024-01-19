Real Betis vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the 21st round of the Spanish Examples there will be a confrontation in which Real Betis will host the current champion of the country Barcelona. The meeting will take place on January 21, 2024.

Real Betis

The team probably hasn’t forgotten the defeat to Barcelona in the first round, when they conceded five unanswered goals at the Camp Nou. Now they have to take revenge from Barca, which has not looked so confident lately.

In the last round, Betis played against the championship outsider Granada and achieved a minimal victory. Now Real Betis is in seventh place and in the last five matches the team has only one win and one defeat.

Barcelona

Under Xavi's leadership, the team never lost on the road in 9 rounds. At the moment, the Catalans are in fourth place in the standings and are eight points behind the leader, although they have a game in hand.

Barcelona lost to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final this week and now needs to focus on the league games. The Catalans also made it to the quarterfinals of the Spanish Cup.

In the last five matches, Barça have won three victories and lost one.

Personal meetings

Barça has not lost to an opponent on the road for 12 matches in a row, winning 4 of them. In the last meeting, the Catalan team defeated Betis 5:0 (a double from Felix, Lewandowski, Torres and Cancelo).

Prediction for the match Real Betis - Barcelona

Betis will cling to the points thanks to their home support and, it seems to me, will be able to score. I'll bet on both teams to score.