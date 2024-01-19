RU RU NG NG KE KE
Sheffield United vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Sheffield United vs West Ham prediction
Sheffield United Sheffield United
Premier League England 21 jan 2024, 09:00 Sheffield United - West Ham
-
- : -
England, Sheffield, Bramall Lane
West Ham West Ham
Review Н2Н Tournament table
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.85

In the match of the 21st round of the English Premier League, Sheffield United will host guests from London - West Ham. The home team remains in last place in the relegation zone, while the guests are fighting for the European Cup zone. The meeting will take place on January 21, 2021.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United played against Gillingham in the FA Cup this week and achieved a comfortable victory with a score of 4:0. The difference in the class of the teams made itself felt and now the “blades” will face a severe test against the “hammers”.

After 20 rounds played, Sheffield United are in last place in the standings and are eight points behind the safety zone. Apparently, the team will start the new season in the Championship.

In their last five matches, Sheffield United suffered three defeats and one victory. They are now on a four-match streak without a win.

West Ham

West Ham sensationally crashed out of the FA Cup in a match with modest Bristol City, but now the team has more opportunities to concentrate on the championship.

At the moment, the London team is in sixth place in the standings and is fighting for the European Cup zone.

In the last five matches of the national championship, West Ham have won three victories and lost one.

Personal meetings

The Hammers have prevailed in 3 of the last 5 meetings. In the first round match, the Hammers won with a score of 2:0.

Prediction for the match Sheffield United - West Ham

The guests are clearly stronger and will certainly be able to hit the opponent's goal. At the same time, I do not believe that there will be many goals scored in the game, which is what I will bet on.

Odds: 1.85

