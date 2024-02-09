RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Darmstadt prediction
Borussia Moenchengladbach Borussia Moenchengladbach
Bundesliga Germany 10 feb 2024, 09:30 Borussia Moenchengladbach - Darmstadt
-
- : -
Germany, Monchengladbach, Borussia-Park
Darmstadt Darmstadt
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.67
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

We present to our readers a forecast for the match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Darmstadt, as the opponents clash in the 21st round of the Bundesliga.

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Mönchengladbach is among those teams capable of achieving more than their current status suggests. The team currently occupies the 13th position, with a 6-point gap from the danger zone. In the last round, Borussia put up a fight away against Bayern Munich but ultimately succumbed to a 1-3 defeat. The team has failed to win in three consecutive matches, collecting only one point during this period.

Darmstadt

For Darmstadt, the season has been disappointing thus far, and it would be considered a significant success if the team manages to avoid relegation. Currently, the club sits at the bottom of the table, a considerable 7 points adrift from the 15th position, with another 4 points needed to reach the relegation playoff zone. In the last round, Darmstadt suffered their 13th defeat of the season, this time at home against the league-leading Bayer Leverkusen, with a scoreline of 0-2. Things are looking grim as the team hasn't tasted victory in the Bundesliga since October of last year.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

The first-round match is likely remembered by many; after the first half, Darmstadt led at home with a score of 3-0. However, early in the second half, the hosts were reduced to ten men and conceded a penalty, which was not converted. Nonetheless, Borussia took advantage of their numerical superiority, managing to equalize the scoreline at 3-3. In 18 out of 20 matches involving Mönchengladbach, there has been a bet placed on a total of over 2.5 goals. Darmstadt is currently on a streak of 13 matches without a win in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt Prediction

The hosts are considered favorites in this encounter, although Darmstadt will undoubtedly attempt to offer resistance. We anticipate a clash of styles, resulting in numerous dangerous moments. Therefore, we deem a bet on a total of over 2.5 goals as both promising and logical.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.67
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Wellington Phoenix vs Western United FC prediction A-League Men Australia Today, 23:30 Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Wellington Phoenix Odds: 1.92 Western United FC Recommended MelBet
Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 01:30 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Melbourne Victory Odds: 1.61 Macarthur FC Bet now MelBet
Brisbane Roar FC vs Melbourne City FC prediction A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 02:00 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.6 Melbourne City FC Bet now MelBet
Deportivo Alaves vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain 10 feb 2024, 08:00 Alavés vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.81 Villarreal Recommended MelBet
Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 feb 2024, 09:30 Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Union Berlin Odds: 1.88 Wolfsburg Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 No italian coaches in Barcelona, and de Jong will be shown the door. Daily Digest for February 9 Football news Today, 16:57 The manager of Liverpool expressed opposition to the concept of a blue card in football Football news Today, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Basketball news Today, 15:52 The basketball player from Denver maintains his leadership in the race for the MVP title Motorsport News Today, 15:23 The schedule of the Formula 1 pre-season test schedule is now known Football news Today, 14:55 Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel NFL News Today, 14:13 For the first time in history, an NFL game will be held at the Real Madrid stadium Football news Today, 14:10 Beşiktaş completed their second transfer of the day Football news Today, 13:45 Benzema has restored his Instagram account, but not without some cleanup Biathlon News Today, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
Sport Predictions
Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Alavés vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Carlisle vs Portsmouth prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024