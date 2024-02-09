Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.67 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present to our readers a forecast for the match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Darmstadt, as the opponents clash in the 21st round of the Bundesliga.

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Mönchengladbach is among those teams capable of achieving more than their current status suggests. The team currently occupies the 13th position, with a 6-point gap from the danger zone. In the last round, Borussia put up a fight away against Bayern Munich but ultimately succumbed to a 1-3 defeat. The team has failed to win in three consecutive matches, collecting only one point during this period.

Darmstadt

For Darmstadt, the season has been disappointing thus far, and it would be considered a significant success if the team manages to avoid relegation. Currently, the club sits at the bottom of the table, a considerable 7 points adrift from the 15th position, with another 4 points needed to reach the relegation playoff zone. In the last round, Darmstadt suffered their 13th defeat of the season, this time at home against the league-leading Bayer Leverkusen, with a scoreline of 0-2. Things are looking grim as the team hasn't tasted victory in the Bundesliga since October of last year.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

The first-round match is likely remembered by many; after the first half, Darmstadt led at home with a score of 3-0. However, early in the second half, the hosts were reduced to ten men and conceded a penalty, which was not converted. Nonetheless, Borussia took advantage of their numerical superiority, managing to equalize the scoreline at 3-3. In 18 out of 20 matches involving Mönchengladbach, there has been a bet placed on a total of over 2.5 goals. Darmstadt is currently on a streak of 13 matches without a win in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt Prediction

The hosts are considered favorites in this encounter, although Darmstadt will undoubtedly attempt to offer resistance. We anticipate a clash of styles, resulting in numerous dangerous moments. Therefore, we deem a bet on a total of over 2.5 goals as both promising and logical.