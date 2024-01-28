RU RU NG NG KE KE
Bordeaux vs Angers prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Bordeaux vs Angers prediction
Bordeaux Bordeaux
Ligue 2 France 29 jan 2024, 14:45 Bordeaux - Angers
France, Bordeaux, Matmut Atlantique
Angers Angers
When the options for bets are limited, attention can be turned to the second French division. We offer our forecast for the match between Bordeaux and Angers.

Bordeaux

It is still challenging to envision Bordeaux in Ligue 2, but the club finds itself stuck here, with no clear signs of a return to the top tier. Bordeaux currently occupies a modest 13th place in the league, trailing the top five by 9 points, with a game in hand. In the last round, the team defeated the outsider Valenciennes 3-1 at home. The main issue for the current Bordeaux is the lack of consistency, reflecting their position in the league table.

Angers

Angers is having a good season, currently sitting in the second position in the championship. They are only behind Osser on additional metrics, with a game in hand. Even a draw in the upcoming battle would allow them to reclaim the lead, although playing for a win is essential. In the last round, the team secured a 3-2 victory at home against Quevilly-Rouen, with the winning goal coming in the 90+3 minute. Given the current situation, the chances of returning to Ligue 1 are high.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • The first-round clash concluded with Angers securing a 2-0 home victory, despite Bordeaux having statistical advantages.
  • Bordeaux has been deducted one point by the French Football Federation.
  • Angers has won 4 out of the last 5 league matches.

Bordeaux vs Angers Prediction

Despite Angers being among the leaders, Bordeaux is considered the favorite in this encounter, partly due to the home advantage, and both teams are on a similar level in terms of class, with the difference lying in their stability. We expect a game with three possible outcomes, with much depending on the conversion of opportunities. Betting on both teams to score appears promising in this context.

