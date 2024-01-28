Blackburn vs Wrexham prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Prediction on game Win Blackburn Odds: 1.73 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 4th round of the FA Cup will be played at Ewood Park, where the local Blackburn will host one of the leaders of League Two, Wrexham. Can the "Rovers" confirm their favorite status in this encounter? Experts from Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this match.

Blackburn

The "Rovers" are known to many as the champions of the English Premier League in the mid-1990s. However, now there is no trace left of their former glory. Under the guidance of Danish manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, Blackburn is having a challenging season, currently occupying 17th place in the Championship standings after 28 played rounds. The "Riversiders" have gathered 33 points, trailing the sixth position by a significant margin of 10 points. Approaching the cup fixture, Blackburn secured a home draw against the survival-battling Huddersfield (1:1). It's worth noting that in the previous round of the FA Cup, Blackburn defeated League One side Cambridge United with a score of 5:2. However, the match proved to be challenging for Jon Dahl Tomasson's team, as the visitors led in the scoreline twice.

Wrexham

In the previous season, Wrexham won the National League and currently holds the second position in League Two, trailing Stockport by two points. Phil Parkinson's team relinquished the top spot in the last round, suffering a minimal defeat away to Newport (0:1). This loss was the second in the last five fixtures for the "Red Dragons." Overall, away matches have been particularly demanding for "The Robins." While they boast 11 home victories with only one defeat, their away record comprises four wins and the same number of losses in 13 matches. In the previous rounds of the FA Cup, the "Red Dragons" encountered no problems against Mansfield, Yeovil, and Shrewsbury.

Head-to-Head History

Remarkably, the teams have only played each other once. In a friendly match in July 2013, the encounter ended in a 1-1 draw.

Blackburn vs Wrexham Prediction

Despite their challenges, Blackburn appears to be the more prestigious club and should be expected to defeat such an opponent at home. Our bet is "Blackburn Win" at odds of 1.73.