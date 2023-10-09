Avispa Fukuoka vs Nagoya Grampus prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.92 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Avispa Fukuoka will compete with Nagoya Grampus in the semi-final match of the Japan Levain Cup. The match will take place at Best Denki Stadium on Wednesday, October 11, and will start at 12:00 CET.

Avispa Fukuoka



The club was founded in 1982. The team spent only ten seasons in the elite division of Japanese football, the J1 League, throughout its history. Avispa Fukuoka is the oldest football club of Japan that has never won a national tournament. The best achievement is the 8th place in 2021.

Speaking about the current season, it is also in the 8th position. “The Hornet” has got 45 points in 29 matches. The gap to the 3rd place, which gives the right to play in the Asian Champions League, is 5 points.

Nagoya Grampus



Nagoya was founded in 1939 as the football section of the Toyota company. The club became one of the founders of the J1 League in the early 90s. The heyday of the team was in the mid-90s of the previous century. Nagoya was coached by Arsene Wenger at that time, and its squad included such world football stars as Gary Lineker and Dragan Stojković.

The team became the champion of Japan and also won the Emperor’s Cup and the Japanese Super Cup.

As for the current J1 League championship, Nagoya is in the 6th position due to 47 points.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Avispa Fukuoka has lost only 1 of 8 previous home matches.

Nagoya has won only 1 of 11 previous confrontations.

Speaking about the head-to-head matches, the advantage is on the side of the guests.

Prediction



Bookmakers do not give preference to either side. Taking into account the poor shape of Nagoya, I bet on the victory of the hosts with “a 0 goal handicap”.

