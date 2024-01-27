Australia vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-1,5) Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the Asian Cup, the time has come for the knockout stage, and the first battle in the Round of 16 will be fought between Australia and Indonesia. The match prognosis for these opponents can be found on the pages of our resource.

Australia

The Australians arrived at this tournament as one of the favorites, and so far, they have encountered no issues, although greater expectations were placed upon them. The team navigated through a comfortable group, securing victories against India (2-0) and Syria (1-0), while also settling for a draw against Uzbekistan (1-1), which proved sufficient for claiming the top spot. Considering the caliber of their opponents, bookmakers anticipated more convincing wins, but perhaps this is a deliberate strategy to conserve energy and avoid dispersion.

Indonesia

For Indonesia, progressing from the group stage is already a notable success, considering it is not among the most football-centric nations. The team suffered defeats in two out of three group stage matches but managed to advance to the knockout stage. In the first round, they fell to Iraq with a score of 1-3, but unexpectedly triumphed over Vietnam in the second encounter (1-0). Their final match saw them succumb to formidable Japanese opponents with a score of 1-3. Ultimately, securing the third position, Indonesia occupies the last qualifying fourth spot in the rankings of third-placed teams. The outcome is unlikely to weigh heavily on the players, as they did not anticipate progressing beyond the group stage.

Head-to-Head History

These teams have crossed paths before, with a significant advantage in head-to-head encounters favoring the Australians. However, the most recent encounter took place back in 2010.

Australia vs Indonesia Prediction

Australia boasts a higher class and should comfortably advance to the quarterfinals. Indonesia will attempt resistance, but the disparity in skill is evident. Bookmakers also grant a substantial advantage to Australia in this showdown. Place a wager on the favorite's success with a handicap of -1.5 goals.