RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Australia vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Australia vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Australia vs Indonesia prediction
Australia Australia
Asian Cup 28 jan 2024, 06:30 Australia - Indonesia
-
- : -
International, Doha, Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium
Indonesia Indonesia
Review Н2Н Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1,5)
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the Asian Cup, the time has come for the knockout stage, and the first battle in the Round of 16 will be fought between Australia and Indonesia. The match prognosis for these opponents can be found on the pages of our resource.

Australia

The Australians arrived at this tournament as one of the favorites, and so far, they have encountered no issues, although greater expectations were placed upon them. The team navigated through a comfortable group, securing victories against India (2-0) and Syria (1-0), while also settling for a draw against Uzbekistan (1-1), which proved sufficient for claiming the top spot. Considering the caliber of their opponents, bookmakers anticipated more convincing wins, but perhaps this is a deliberate strategy to conserve energy and avoid dispersion.

Indonesia

For Indonesia, progressing from the group stage is already a notable success, considering it is not among the most football-centric nations. The team suffered defeats in two out of three group stage matches but managed to advance to the knockout stage. In the first round, they fell to Iraq with a score of 1-3, but unexpectedly triumphed over Vietnam in the second encounter (1-0). Their final match saw them succumb to formidable Japanese opponents with a score of 1-3. Ultimately, securing the third position, Indonesia occupies the last qualifying fourth spot in the rankings of third-placed teams. The outcome is unlikely to weigh heavily on the players, as they did not anticipate progressing beyond the group stage.

Head-to-Head History

These teams have crossed paths before, with a significant advantage in head-to-head encounters favoring the Australians. However, the most recent encounter took place back in 2010.

Australia vs Indonesia Prediction

Australia boasts a higher class and should comfortably advance to the quarterfinals. Indonesia will attempt resistance, but the disparity in skill is evident. Bookmakers also grant a substantial advantage to Australia in this showdown. Place a wager on the favorite's success with a handicap of -1.5 goals.

Prediction on game W1(-1,5)
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Juventus vs Empoli prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Juventus vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Juventus Odds: 1.98 Empoli Recommended MelBet
Angola vs Namibia prediction Africa Cup of Nations Today, 12:00 Angola vs Namibia prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Angola Odds: 1.78 Namibia Bet now 1xBet
Barcelona vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 12:30 Barcelona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Barcelona Odds: 1.57 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Bayer vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.92 Borussia Moenchengladbach Recommended 1xBet
Fulham vs Newcastle prediction FA Cup England Today, 14:00 Fulham vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Fulham Odds: 2.29 Newcastle Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:08 The legendary Croatian footballer is on the verge of relocating to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 09:59 Chelsea is demanding an astronomical sum for Gallagher Football news Today, 09:39 Ipswich sensationally lost against a representative from the sixth division in the FA Cup Football news Today, 09:33 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Tennis news Today, 09:08 "I did not want to be a caliph for an hour". Sabalenka shared her thoughts on winning the AS Open Football news Today, 08:58 Senegal vs. Ivory Coast: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 08:32 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed English Premier League deal Football news Today, 08:10 Victor Osimhen has his sights set on Chelsea. The striker wants to change clubs in the summer Football news Today, 07:35 Qatar – Palestine: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 06:51 “I will sleep better”. Pep Guardiola speaks out about Jurgen Klopp's departure
Sport Predictions
Football Today Juventus vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Angola vs Namibia prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Bayer vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Fulham vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Milan vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Nigeria vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Basketball Today Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Macarthur vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024