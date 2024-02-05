RU RU NG NG
Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 by Dillan George

Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction
FA Cup England 07 feb 2024, 15:00 Aston Villa - Chelsea
England, Birmingham, Villa Park
In the replay match of the FA Cup Round of 32, Aston Villa will host Chelsea at their home ground. The match prognosis for these squads has been meticulously crafted by the analysts at Dailysports.

Aston Villa

Despite a few setbacks in recent times, Aston Villa maintains its position at fourth in the Premier League standings. Unai Emery's team has secured victory in only 2 of their last 6 championship matches, with their defense displaying a propensity for conceding a notable number of errors. Over the weekend, Aston Villa trounced the Premier League underdog Sheffield United with a resounding 5-0 victory.

Chelsea

At the beginning of the year, Chelsea embarked on a streak of favorable results, suggesting that Mauricio Pochettino's side could potentially contend for a place in European competitions. However, the team's fortunes took a downturn with their last two results, relegating Chelsea to the 11th position. Initially, they suffered a 1-4 defeat to Liverpool on the road, followed by a 2-4 home defeat against Wolverhampton. Chelsea's performance was so nightmarish that even their own supporters joined Wolverhampton fans in singing derogatory songs.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Chelsea has been unable to secure victory against Aston Villa in three consecutive matches.
  • The initial match of the FA Cup Round of 16 at Stamford Bridge concluded with a 0-0 draw.
  • Aston Villa has been unable to progress to the FA Cup Round of 8 for 8 consecutive seasons.

Match prediction for Aston Villa vs Chelsea

All indicators point to Aston Villa being the clear favorite in this encounter. I place my wager on a triumph for Unai Emery's side.

