Aris vs Anorthosis prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

On January 22, Aris and Anorthosis will have their encounter within the framework of the Cypriot Championship. The match forecast for these adversaries can be found on the pages of our resource.

Aris

In the previous season, Aris became the champion of Cyprus for the first time in its history, marking a significant achievement for a club founded in 1930. Despite securing a spot in the Europa League group stage, they finished last in a strong quartet: Rangers, Betis, and Prague's Sparta. In the domestic championship, the "light brigade" currently occupies the fifth position, trailing the leader by 7 points with a game in hand. Defending the championship will be challenging. In their last encounter, the team secured a 1-0 victory away against Apollon, marking their third win in four matches.

Anorthosis

The championship is progressing well for Anorthosis as the club holds the second position in the table, trailing the leader by 5 points with a game in hand. In the last round, they managed to defeat AEL at home, securing their fifth victory in six confrontations. This week, the "great lady" advanced to the quarterfinals of the Cypriot Cup by triumphing 2-0 away against Omonia 29-May.

Head-to-Head History

In the first-round encounter, the teams engaged in a thrilling battle. Aris led 2-0 away by the 13th minute, and although Anorthosis managed to equalize, the guests ultimately secured a 3-2 victory. Delving into statistics, Anorthosis has been unable to defeat their opponent in four consecutive matches, registering four defeats and one draw.

Match prediction for Aris vs Anorthosis

Expect a challenging and tense battle between direct rivals from the leading group. On paper, Aris is a slight favorite, attributed to the home-field advantage and superiority in head-to-head clashes. Such a match could conclude with any outcome, so we are inclined to take a bet on the total goals exceeding 2.5.