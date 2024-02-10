RU RU NG NG
Al-Riffa vs Al-Nahda prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

Al-Riffa vs Al-Nahda prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

Al-Riffa vs Al-Nahda prediction
Prediction on game Win Al-Riffa
On Monday, February 12th, the AFC Cup playoffs commence. In the 1/16 finals, Al-Riffa from Bahrain will host Al-Nahda from Oman. The match itself will kick off at 17:00 Central European Time.

Juventus vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

Al-Riffa

The team from Bahrain competed in Group C of the AFC Cup. They topped the group with 13 points out of 18 possible. In their domestic championship, Al-Riffa sits at the top of the table with 22 points after ten matches. In their last five games, they secured three victories, one draw, and suffered one defeat.

Al-Nahda

The team from Oman also won their group in the AFC Cup. They competed in Group A and gathered nine points from four matches. In their domestic league, Al-Nahda occupies the second position with 22 points from ten matches. In their recent five games, they won three times, drew once, and lost once.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • These teams have only met twice before, back in 2010. On both occasions, Al-Riffa emerged victorious with a scoreline of 1-0.
  • Al-Riffa is currently on an unbeaten streak of four matches.

Al-Riffa vs Al-Nahda prediction

Both teams are evenly matched in terms of their strengths, and both will aim to start the playoffs with a victory. Considering the form of the teams, I will place my bet on Al-Riffa to win.

Prediction on game Win Al-Riffa
