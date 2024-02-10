Juventus vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

Prediction on game Win Juventus Odds: 1.41 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 24th round of Serie A, Juventus will clash with Udinese in Turin. The match prediction for these teams has been meticulously compiled by the analysts at Dailysports.

Juventus

If Juventus intends to remain in contention for the Scudetto, a victory is imperative in this encounter. In the previous round, Massimiliano Allegri's team succumbed to Inter (0:1), preceded by a surprising draw against Empoli (1:1). Consequently, Juventus trails Inter by a margin of 7 points, with Simone Inzaghi's squad having one game in hand. Although, the defeat to Inter marked the Turin-based team's first in 18 Serie A matches.

Udinese

Udinese is a remarkable team. The "Zebras" have secured only 2 victories in Serie A this season, yet somehow manages to evade the relegation zone. Presently, Udinese occupies the 17th position with 19 points, but the gap from the 18th spot is merely 1 point. Thus, Gabriele Cioffi's team needs an immediate improvement in performance to avoid relegation to Serie B. In the previous round, Udinese played to a goalless draw against Monza in a home fixture.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Udinese has won only 1 out of the last 17 matches against Juventus – a 2:1 triumph in the 2019/20 season.

In the opening round of the current season, Juventus convincingly defeated Udinese 3:0.

Juventus vs Udinese prediction

It is unlikely that the current Udinese side can pose problems for Juventus on their turf. I am inclined to bet on the victory of the Turin side.