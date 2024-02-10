Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Prediction on game Win Chelsea Odds: 1.73 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 24th round of the English Premier League, a London derby is set to unfold between Crystal Palace and Chelsea. The match prediction for these teams has been meticulously crafted by the analysts at Dailysports.

Crystal Palace

The "Eagles" find themselves in a state of disarray. Following a pivotal triumph over Sheffield United (3:2), the London club suffered a resounding defeat to Brighton (1:4). Speculation regarding the potential resignation of the team's head coach, Roy Hodgson, has once again surfaced in the media. Nevertheless, the seasoned Englishman continues to hold his post, and Crystal Palace's margin from the relegation zone stands at 5 points, a gap that could widen with a successful outcome against Chelsea.

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has yet to achieve tangible progress. In the previous season, Chelsea, at this juncture, possessed one more point and occupied a higher position. It can be asserted that the youthful "Blues" currently find themselves in a stagnating position. In the Premier League, Chelsea suffered defeats in their last two matches, conceding 4 goals in each: 1:4 against Liverpool and 2:4 against Wolverhampton. However, a victory over Aston Villa in the 3:1 result in the 1/16 final of the FA Cup managed to somewhat alleviate the overall impression.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

This season, Chelsea prevailed over Crystal Palace with a 2:1 scoreline at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea has emerged victorious in 13 consecutive encounters against Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea is noticeably lacking stability this season, but all indicators suggest that this Crystal Palace side, under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, is obligated to be overcome by the former.