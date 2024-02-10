RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
Premier League England 12 feb 2024, 15:00 Crystal Palace - Chelsea
-
- : -
England, London, Selhurst Park
Chelsea Chelsea
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Chelsea
Odds: 1.73

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 24th round of the English Premier League, a London derby is set to unfold between Crystal Palace and Chelsea. The match prediction for these teams has been meticulously crafted by the analysts at Dailysports.

Crystal Palace

The "Eagles" find themselves in a state of disarray. Following a pivotal triumph over Sheffield United (3:2), the London club suffered a resounding defeat to Brighton (1:4). Speculation regarding the potential resignation of the team's head coach, Roy Hodgson, has once again surfaced in the media. Nevertheless, the seasoned Englishman continues to hold his post, and Crystal Palace's margin from the relegation zone stands at 5 points, a gap that could widen with a successful outcome against Chelsea.

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has yet to achieve tangible progress. In the previous season, Chelsea, at this juncture, possessed one more point and occupied a higher position. It can be asserted that the youthful "Blues" currently find themselves in a stagnating position. In the Premier League, Chelsea suffered defeats in their last two matches, conceding 4 goals in each: 1:4 against Liverpool and 2:4 against Wolverhampton. However, a victory over Aston Villa in the 3:1 result in the 1/16 final of the FA Cup managed to somewhat alleviate the overall impression.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • This season, Chelsea prevailed over Crystal Palace with a 2:1 scoreline at Stamford Bridge.
  • Chelsea has emerged victorious in 13 consecutive encounters against Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea is noticeably lacking stability this season, but all indicators suggest that this Crystal Palace side, under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, is obligated to be overcome by the former.

Prediction on game Win Chelsea
Odds: 1.73

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Las Palmas Odds: 1.52 Valencia Recommended MelBet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 15:00 PSG vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.56 Lille Bet now MelBet
South Africa vs DR Congo prediction Africa Cup of Nations Today, 15:00 South Africa vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 South Africa Odds: 1.62 DR Congo Bet now MelBet
Dan Ige vs Andre Fili prediction UFC Today, 17:00 Dan Ige vs Andre Fili prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Dan Ige Odds: 1.59 Andre Fili Recommended MelBet
Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction NHL Today, 18:00 Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Ottawa Senators Odds: 1.71 Toronto Maple Leafs Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:43 Another injury. Manchester United has lost a defender who had only recently recovered Basketball news Today, 13:29 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Today, 12:57 The Liverpool defender has set a historic record in the Premier League Biathlon News Today, 12:57 Legreid secured victory in the final stretch! Results of the men's sprint at the World Championships Football news Today, 12:20 The return timeline of Real Madrid's key defender following the injury has been revealed Football news Today, 12:17 No surprises occurred. Qatar defeated Jordan in the Asian Cup final, thanks to three penalties Football news Today, 11:58 Liverpool are first again. Merseysiders beat Burnley in a spectacular match Tennis news Today, 11:46 Rybakina vs Kasatkina. The finalists of the WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi have been determined Football news Today, 11:40 Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today PSG vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today South Africa vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 MMA Today Dan Ige vs Andre Fili prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Hockey Today Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 MMA Today Jack Hermansson vs Joseph Pyfer prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Basketball Today Melbourne United vs New Zealand Breakers prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Coventry vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024