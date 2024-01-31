RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Al-Nasr vs Inter Miami prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Al-Nasr vs Inter Miami prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami CF prediction
Al-Hilal Al-Hilal
Club Friendlies 29 jan 2024, 13:05 Al-Hilal - Inter Miami CF
Finished
4 : 3
International,
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF
Aleksandar Mitrovic
10’
Abdullah Al Hamddan
13’
Michael
44’
Malcom
88’
34’
Luis Suarez
54’ (P)
Lionel Messi
55’
David Ruiz
Review Match details Lineup Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 4,5
Odds: 1.83
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On February 1, a plethora of captivating friendly matches is scheduled, among which the encounter between Al-Nasr and Inter Miami stands out. Both clubs may not be of widespread interest, yet the prospect of witnessing the clash between Ronaldo and Messi promises heightened excitement.

Al-Nasr

Al-Nasr, a club hailing from Saudi Arabia, gained widespread recognition following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Subsequently, other European stars joined the team. Al-Nasr currently holds the second position in the league, trailing the leader by a significant 7 points, with almost half the distance yet to cover. In the Asian Champions League, the club successfully advanced to the playoffs, confidently topping its group. The team has been on a hiatus from matches for a month due to winter holidays.

Inter Miami

Inter Miami, initially known for being owned by David Beckham, garnered global attention when Lionel Messi joined the ranks. However, this addition did not secure a playoff berth in the previous season. The team now boasts half of the former Barcelona lineup, featuring Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Suárez. Inter Miami has not played official matches since the end of October but engaged in three friendly matches in January, including a recent clash against another formidable club from Saudi Arabia, Al-Hilal, where they succumbed with a score of 3-4.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Naturally, the clubs have never faced each other before, lacking such an opportunity.
  • Both teams have refrained from official encounters for an extended period.

Al-Nasr vs Inter Miami Prediction

The showdown between Ronaldo and Messi will take center stage, making the match intriguing for many due to these living legends. On paper, Al-Nasr holds a slight advantage; their lineup is more intriguing. Crucially, the hiatus in the Saudi team's league was not as prolonged. This match will resemble something akin to the NBA All-Star Game, where the spectacle takes precedence over the outcome. Let's confidently wager on a total of over 4.5 goals. If the bookmaker's line allows, one can also consider placing bets on goals from Messi and Ronaldo.

Prediction on game Total over 4,5
Odds: 1.83
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Bahrain vs Japan prediction Asian Cup Today, 06:30 Bahrain vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Bahrain Odds: 1.82 Japan Recommended Мелбет
Iran vs Syria prediction Asian Cup Today, 11:00 Iran vs Syria prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Iran Odds: 2.02 Syria Bet now Мелбет
Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction EuroCup Today, 11:30 Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Cedevita Olimpija Odds: 1.36 London Lions Bet now Мелбет
Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction La Liga Today, 12:00 Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Barcelona Odds: 1.32 Osasuna Recommended Мелбет
Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction Today, 12:00 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Žalgiris Kaunas Odds: 1.99 Anadolu Efes Bet now Мелбет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:53 The Premier League club will sell its winger to Lyon Football news Today, 04:46 Arsenal defenders having a heated altercation after the full-time whistle Football news Today, 04:31 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Spanish La Liga deal Football news Today, 04:03 Breaking. Valencia has signed a winger from Real Madrid on loan Football news Today, 03:56 Borussia Dortmund midfielder will undergo a medical examination at the Premier League club Football news Today, 03:43 Fraudsters have taken advantage of the probable departure of Liverpool. Football news Today, 03:26 VIDEO. Neymar rudely responded to haters who wrote about his overweight Football news Today, 03:24 PSG is prepared for a possible departure of Mbappe. It is known who could replace the winger Football news Today, 03:08 How much Jude Bellingham earns? Football news Today, 03:01 Namesake of the world's second-ranked tennis player will become a footballer for Juventus
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bahrain vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Iran vs Syria prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Monaco vs Partizan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Rio Ave vs Estoril prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today PAOK vs Panetolikos prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Olimpia Milano prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Barcelona vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024