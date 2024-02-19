RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Al-Kahraba vs Al-Ahed prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Al-Kahraba vs Al-Ahed prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Al Kahrabaa vs Al-Ahed prediction
Al Kahrabaa Al Kahrabaa
AFC Cup 20 feb 2024, 11:00 Al Kahrabaa - Al-Ahed
-
- : -
International,
Al-Ahed
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Prediction
One of the return matches of the AFC Cup Round of 16 will be played at the Basra Sports City Stadium in Iraq, where the local Al-Kahraba will clash with Libyan side Al-Ahed. The first leg of this encounter concluded with a narrow 1-0 victory for the Iraqi club, with Al-Ahed failing to find the net. Do the guests stand a chance of progressing to the next round? Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at DailySports.

Al-Kahraba

Under the guidance of Luay Salah, the team managed to secure a slender victory and approaches the return leg in excellent spirits. In the Iraqi Super League, Al-Kahraba won their last match, defeating Zahko 2-0 away from home. This victory marked their second win in the last three rounds of the championship and significantly improved their league position. Currently, Al-Kahraba sits in 11th place in the league table, but they have two games in hand. Regarding their home statistics, the Iraqi club has remained undefeated in six home games in the Super League, albeit securing victory only once.

Al-Ahed

Al-Ahed performed poorly in the first leg of the AFC Cup playoff clash and rightfully lost to their opponent. Now, they must seek redemption away from home, but is this within the capabilities of Marmar Bassem's team? In their last match in the Lebanese Premier League, Al-Ahed confidently defeated Bourj 3-0. Moreover, the Lebanese side hasn't faced worthy opponents at home. They last suffered a defeat in the Premier League in mid-August 2023 and currently occupy the top spot in the league table. In 13 matches, Marmar Bassem's charges have secured 10 victories, suffering only one loss.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • •The first leg of the teams' encounter in the AFC Cup Round of 16 ended in a 1-0 away victory for Al-Kahraba.

Al-Kahraba vs Al-Ahed Prediction

It's worth acknowledging that the level of the Lebanese championship significantly lags behind that of the Iraqi Super League, as evidenced by their previous encounter. Therefore, in this match, we predict a comprehensive victory for Al-Kahraba by a margin of two goals or more.

Prediction on game W1(-1,5)
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
