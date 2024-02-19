Melbourne Victory vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-1,0) Odds: 1.83 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The rescheduled match of the 12th round of the Australian A-League, scheduled for next Tuesday, will be played at the "AAMI Park" arena, where the local Melbourne Victory will host Western United. DailySports experts have prepared aprediction for this match.

Melbourne Victory

Tony Popovic's team approaches another home match in the Australian championship against the backdrop of a serious downturn in form. In the previous round, "The big V" played a draw 0-0 with Melbourne City in a derby match. The match itself was dominated by Tony Popovic's boys, yet they couldn't find the keys to the opponent's goal. This draw extended Melbourne Victory's winless streak to six matches - 5 draws and 1 defeat. Currently, the "Victory" occupies the fourth position in the Australian A-League table, trailing the leading duo by three points with one game in hand.

Western United

In the previous matchday, Western United defeated Newcastle Jets at home. Brazilian Daniel Penha opened the scoring with a precise shot from the penalty spot, and early in the second half, Noah Botic strengthened the advantage. This victory ended the unsuccessful streak of John Aloisi's team, which had gone seven matches without a win in the A-League. Western United is the underdog of the tournament, having collected only 11 points in 16 matches. The situation is even worse in away matches, as John Aloisi's charges have won only one match out of eight.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

The last time these teams played was in March 2023, when Western United defeated "The big V" away with a score of 2-1.

This victory was the fourth in a row for Western United against this opponent.

The "Both Teams to Score" bet has paid off in five out of the last seven matches.

In three out of five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" option was successful.

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Prediction

Despite the positive head-to-head statistics for the guests, bookmakers believe in the victory of Tony Popovic's team. The odds for Melbourne Victory to win are set at 1.53. We believe that "The big V" has a good chance of securing a long-awaited victory. Our bet is "Melbourne Victory to win with a handicap (-1.0)" with odds of 1.83.