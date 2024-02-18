Inter vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Prediction on game Win Inter Odds: 1.79 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In one of this week's UEFA Champions League playoff matches, Inter will host Atlético Madrid at their home ground. The match is scheduled to commence at 21:00 Central European Time on Tuesday, February 20th.

Inter

The Milanese team unexpectedly secured the second position in their Champions League group. They advanced to the playoffs as runners-up, losing out to Real Sociedad on additional criteria. Currently, Inter demonstrates vastly improved results, winning all five of their recent matches. In these fixtures, they scored eight goals while conceding just two. Domestically, Inter sits atop Serie A with 63 points from 24 matches. Moreover, the Milanese side has a game in hand.

Atlético Madrid

The "Mattress Makers" navigated through a relatively straightforward Champions League group, topping it with 14 points, ahead of Lazio, Feyenoord, and Celtic. However, Atlético's recent form has been somewhat inconsistent. In their last five matches, they secured two victories, suffered two defeats, and played one draw. In their latest fixture, Diego Simeone's team secured a 5-0 victory over Las Palmas at home, but prior to that, they lost 0-1 to Sevilla. In La Liga, Atlético occupies the fourth position in the table with 51 points from 25 matches.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Inter and Atlético have met only twice in their history, one of which was a friendly match in 2018. In 2010, they faced off in the UEFA Super Cup, where Atlético emerged victorious with a 2-0 scoreline.

Inter is unbeaten in their last ten matches and has won eight consecutive fixtures.

Both teams are facing certain injury concerns, with Inter missing four players for the match and Atlético missing five.

Inter vs Atlético Madrid prediction

This match features evenly matched teams with similar playing styles. Therefore, I anticipate a relatively low-scoring game. However, considering Inter's superior current form and home advantage, I am inclined to wager on an Inter victory at odds of 1.79.