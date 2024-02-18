RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Inter vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Inter vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Inter vs Atletico Madrid prediction
Inter Inter
Champions League 20 feb 2024, 15:00 Inter - Atletico Madrid
-
- : -
International, Milano, Giuseppe Meazza
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Inter
Odds: 1.79

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In one of this week's UEFA Champions League playoff matches, Inter will host Atlético Madrid at their home ground. The match is scheduled to commence at 21:00 Central European Time on Tuesday, February 20th.

Inter

The Milanese team unexpectedly secured the second position in their Champions League group. They advanced to the playoffs as runners-up, losing out to Real Sociedad on additional criteria. Currently, Inter demonstrates vastly improved results, winning all five of their recent matches. In these fixtures, they scored eight goals while conceding just two. Domestically, Inter sits atop Serie A with 63 points from 24 matches. Moreover, the Milanese side has a game in hand.

Atlético Madrid

The "Mattress Makers" navigated through a relatively straightforward Champions League group, topping it with 14 points, ahead of Lazio, Feyenoord, and Celtic. However, Atlético's recent form has been somewhat inconsistent. In their last five matches, they secured two victories, suffered two defeats, and played one draw. In their latest fixture, Diego Simeone's team secured a 5-0 victory over Las Palmas at home, but prior to that, they lost 0-1 to Sevilla. In La Liga, Atlético occupies the fourth position in the table with 51 points from 25 matches.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Inter and Atlético have met only twice in their history, one of which was a friendly match in 2018. In 2010, they faced off in the UEFA Super Cup, where Atlético emerged victorious with a 2-0 scoreline.
  • Inter is unbeaten in their last ten matches and has won eight consecutive fixtures.
  • Both teams are facing certain injury concerns, with Inter missing four players for the match and Atlético missing five.

Inter vs Atlético Madrid prediction

This match features evenly matched teams with similar playing styles. Therefore, I anticipate a relatively low-scoring game. However, considering Inter's superior current form and home advantage, I am inclined to wager on an Inter victory at odds of 1.79.

Prediction on game Win Inter
Odds: 1.79

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Al-Nahda vs Al-Riffa prediction AFC Cup 19 feb 2024, 11:00 Al Nahda – Al Riffa prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Al-Nahda Odds: 1.71 Al-Riffa Recommended MelBet
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Kayserispor prediction Super Lig Turkey 19 feb 2024, 12:00 Basaksehir vs Kayserispor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Istanbul Basaksehir Odds: 1.7 Kayserispor Bet now MelBet
Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 19 feb 2024, 12:00 Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.53 Konyaspor Bet now MelBet
Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars prediction NHL 19 feb 2024, 13:00 Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Boston Bruins Odds: 1.66 Dallas Stars Recommended MelBet
Maccabi Netanya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Premier League Israel 19 feb 2024, 13:00 Maccabi Netanya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Maccabi Netanya Odds: 1.61 Maccabi Tel Aviv Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:11 Ten Hag has a top scorer? All goals and highlights Luton - Manchester United - 1:2 Football news Today, 17:03 Ancelotti called for support for the talented midfielder of Real Madrid Football news Today, 17:00 Bayern fiasco, Barcelona Settles on Xavi's Successor. Daily Digest for February 18 Football news Today, 16:55 In a dramatic match, Milan lost to Monza and missed the chance to overtake Juventus in the Serie A Football news Today, 16:16 The former leader of Crystal Palace could make a return to the Premier League Football news Today, 16:06 "This is not Bayern". Neuer delivered a scathing commentary on Bayern Munich's latest defeat Football news Today, 15:43 The primary goalkeeper is inclined to depart from Roma at the end of the season Football news Today, 15:33 I want to keep contributing to the team. Hojlund shared the secret of his effectiveness Football news Today, 15:08 The owner of Milan is prepared to invest approximately 100 million euros in summer transfers Football news Today, 15:02 Kane has established a goal-scoring milestone in the Bundesliga, surpassing Haaland's achievement
Sport Predictions
Football 19 feb 2024 Al Nahda – Al Riffa prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Basaksehir vs Kayserispor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Hockey 19 feb 2024 Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Maccabi Netanya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Hockey 19 feb 2024 Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Tenerife vs Eldense prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Amiens vs Bordeaux prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Athletic Bilbao vs Girona prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024