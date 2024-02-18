RU RU NG NG
Al Nahda – Al Riffa prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Al-Nahda vs Al-Riffa prediction
Al-Nahda Al-Nahda
AFC Cup 19 feb 2024, 11:00 Al-Nahda - Al-Riffa
-
- : -
International,
Al-Riffa Al-Riffa
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.71

In the second leg of the AFC Cup Round of 16, Omani side Al Nahda will play against Al Riffa from Bahrain at home. The match prognosis for these teams has been prepared by analysts from Dailysports.

Al Nahda

After 10 rounds, Al-Nahda occupies the second position in the Omani championship, trailing the leader Al Seeb by 4 points. Al Seeb inflicted Al Nahda's most recent defeat this season, securing a 3:1 victory in the Oman Super Cup match. In the first match of 2024, Al-Nahda defeated Dhofar 3:1 at home. The club from Al Buraimi has yet to suffer a loss in the current season but has drawn four times.

Al-Riffa

Al-Riffa also holds the second position in their domestic league. However, they are only 1 point behind Khalidiya, and Al Riffa has two matches in hand. In the first match of the year, Al Riffa secured a 1:0 away victory against Manama. Their last defeat occurred on December 17th against Al-Ahli (1:2).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the first leg, played in Bahrain, the teams drew 1:1.
  • Al-Nahda and Al-Riffa previously met only in 2010. In the group stage of the AFC Cup, Al-Riffa won both matches 1:0.

Al Nahda vs Al Riffa prediction

Considering the playing style of both teams and their performance in the first leg, I anticipate a match with few dangerous moments and goals. I predict that the total number of goals scored will be less than three.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.71

