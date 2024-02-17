RU RU NG NG
Moreirense vs Sporting prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Moreirense vs Sporting prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Moreirense vs Sporting CP prediction
Moreirense Moreirense
Primeira Liga Portugal 19 feb 2024, 15:15 Moreirense - Sporting CP
-
- : -
Portugal, Moreira, Estadio C. Joaquim de Almeida Freitas
Sporting CP Sporting CP
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over
Odds: 1.77

In the 22nd round of the Primeira Liga, Sporting Lisbon will play away against Moreirense. The match prediction for these teams has been prepared by analysts from Dailysports.

Moreirense

Moreirense, which returned to the Primeira Liga after the previous season, is having an outstanding campaign. The modest team led by Rui Borges currently occupies the sixth position with 35 points and even aspires to qualify for European competitions. In the previous round, Moreirense defeated Tondela (1:0), following a loss to Braga (0:1).

Sporting

The "Lions" formally hold the second position but lead the Primeira Liga in terms of points lost, as they have one match in hand. Sporting has been performing incredibly in the Portuguese championship, securing 7 consecutive victories. The last two wins were particularly fantastic: 8:0 against Casa Pia and 5:0 against Braga. On Thursday, Ruben Amorim's team also defeated Young Boys (3:1) away in the Europa League Round of 16.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • The last victory for Moreirense over Sporting Lisbon was in 2003.
  • In the 5th round of the current season, Sporting defeated Moreirense 3:0.
  • Moreirense has lost only 1 of their last 7 home matches.

Moreirense vs Sporting prediction

Sporting is the clear favorite, displaying an ability to score a significant number of goals recently. I predict that in this game, both teams will score more than two goals combined.

Prediction on game Total over
Odds: 1.77

