Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Prediction on game Win Adelaide United Odds: 1.72 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

This week, the matches of the 16th round of the A-League continue. On Friday, February 9th, Adelaide United will compete at their home ground against Perth Glory, with the match commencing at 9:45 Central European Time.

Adelaide United

The team is striving to secure a place in the playoff zone. After 15 rounds, Adelaide currently occupies the eighth position, tallying 18 points, three points adrift from the sixth-placed team. In their last five encounters, they have drawn twice, suffered two defeats, and secured victory only once.

Perth Glory

The team is positioned even lower than Adelaide United. Presently, Perth Glory has accumulated 15 points in 15 matches of the A-League, placing them 11th in the league standings. In their preceding five matches, they have clinched victory twice, succumbed to defeat twice, and drawn once.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

This match will mark the first face-off between both teams in the current season. In their recent five games, Adelaide United has clinched victory on four occasions and drawn once.

Perth Glory has scored a minimum of two goals in their last eight matches.

Adelaide United has suffered defeat in their last two matches and failed to find the net.

Adelaide ranks as the third-highest point accumulator at home in the A-League. Perth Glory sits in tenth place for points garnered in away matches.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Prediction

Adelaide United has suffered defeats in their last two matches and failed to score any goals. However, notwithstanding this fact, I believe they are the favored side in this encounter against Perth Glory. My wager is on the hosts to triumph at odds of 1.72.