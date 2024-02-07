RU RU NG NG
Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg prediction
Bundesliga Germany 09 feb 2024, 14:30 Borussia Dortmund - Freiburg
Germany, Dortmund, Signal Iduna Park
The 21st round of the German championship will be inaugurated by the encounter in Dortmund, where the local Borussia will engage in a match against Freiburg at the "Signal Iduna Park." Will the "Yellow and Blacks" encounter challenges in their home fixture? We present a match prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Also read: Cadiz vs Betis prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Borussia Dortmund

The Dortmund Borussia, with a resounding crash, stumbled through the conclusion of the year 2023, enduring a streak of six matches without victory in all competitions. However, post the winter hiatus, the "Yellow and Blacks" have been diligently compensating for lost ground, exhibiting no lapses until recently. Victories were secured against Cologne (4-0), Darmstadt (3-0), and Bochum (3-1). Nonetheless, every journey has its commencement and conclusion. The triumphant three-match streak of Edin Terzic's squad was halted in the away fixture against Heidenheim last weekend (0-0). Currently, Borussia occupies the fourth position in the Bundesliga standings, trailing Stuttgart by three points. The third spot represents the summit the team can aspire to, with the duo of leaders Bayer and Bayern likely beyond reach.

Freiburg

Despite recently gracing the European competition zone, Christian Streich's protégés are compelled to temper their ambitions following two consecutive defeats with an identical scoreline of 1-3. The previous round witnessed an unfortunate visit to Werder, and last weekend, Freiburg succumbed to Stuttgart on their home turf. Consequently, the "Brazilians from Breisgau" have descended to the seventh spot in the league table and once again find themselves chasing competitors in the pursuit of a European competition berth. It is noteworthy that in the match against Stuttgart, Streich's side not only forfeited the full complement of points but also lost their key midfielder Relya, who was sent off. Against this backdrop, the return of Japanese midfielder Ritsu Doan from the Asian Cup brings solace.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Dortmund has consistently emerged victorious in the last four encounters with Freiburg, notably securing resounding wins in high-scoring affairs: 5-1, 3-1, 5-1, and 4-2.
  • In the past seven clashes between these teams, the bet on "Total Over 2.5" has consistently materialized, and in five instances, even "Total Over 3.5."

Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg Prediction

As observed, both teams have a penchant for providing fans with festivities, and little is likely to change in the upcoming encounter. Our wager for this match is "Both Teams to Score" with odds of 1.60.

