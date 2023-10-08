RU RU NG NG
Serie A results: Napoli lost to Fiorentina, while Roma thrashed Cagliari

Serie A results: Napoli lost to Fiorentina, while Roma thrashed Cagliari

Serie A results: Napoli lost to Fiorentina, while Roma thrashed Cagliari

In the eighth round of Serie A, Napoli hosted Fiorentina at their home ground. The match ended in an unexpected victory for the away team. Despite goals from Brekalo, Gonzalez, and Bonaventura for Fiorentina, Napoli only managed to respond with a penalty converted by Osimhen. Following this match, the two teams swapped positions in the league table. Fiorentina now sits in 4th place with 17 points, while Napoli is in 5th place with three points less.

In other matches on this game day, Monza defeated Salernitana, and Frosinone secured a win against Verona.

Additionally, both Rome-based teams registered victories. Lazio won at home against Atalanta, while Roma achieved a convincing victory against Cagliari, with Lukaku scoring a brace.

Napoli 1-3 Fiorentina

Goals: 0-1 Brekalo 7, 1-1 Osimhen 45+5 (penalty), 1-2 Bonaventura 63, 1-3 Gonzalez 90+3.

Monza 3-0 Salernitana

Goals: 1-0 Colpani 9, 2-0 Vinjato 18, 3-0 Pessina 82.

Lazio 3-2 Atalanta

Goals: 1-0 de Ketelaere 5 (own goal), 2-0 Castellanos 11, 2-1 Ederson 33, 2-2 Kolasinac 63, 3-2 Vezino 83.

Frosinone 2-1 Verona

Goals: 1-0 Reinier 45+1, 2-0 Sule 66, 2-1 Juric 90+4.

Cagliari 1-4 Roma

Goals: 0-1 Aouar 19, 0-2 Lukaku 20, 0-3 Belotti 51, 0-4 Lukaku 59, 1-4 Nandes 87 (penalty).

