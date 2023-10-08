VIDEO. Lukaku has scored 7 goals in 8 games for Roma

Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku of AS Roma continues to capture the affection of his new club's supporters.

In the match against Cagliari during the 8th round of the Italian Serie A, Lukaku scored two goals, and his team emerged victorious with a scoreline of 4-1.

For Lukaku, these were his sixth and seventh goals wearing the Roma jersey. The Belgian achieved this remarkable feat in just eight matches.

Recall that the 30-year-old Romelu Lukaku became a player for the "Wolves" during the summer of this year: the Romans signed the footballer on loan from Chelsea for €5.8 million until the end of the current season. In addition to Roma and Chelsea, the player has also plied his trade for Anderlecht, West Bromwich, Everton, Manchester United, and Inter Milan. Besides his club goals this season, he has also netted two goals for the Belgian national team.