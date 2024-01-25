Saudi Arabia and Thailand are the final participants in the Asian Cup play-offs. Results of Group F

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 12:06
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The concluding matches of the group stage in the AFC Asian Cup took place. On Thursday, January 25, the contenders from Group F competed for the last spots in the playoffs.

Kyrgyzstan - Oman - 1:1

In the eighth minute, Oman took the lead with a goal from Al-Ghassani. The score remained unchanged by the end of the first half, with Oman dominating possession and calmly controlling the flow of the game. In the second half, Kyrgyzstan managed to level the game slightly, although the Omani side remained sharper in the attack. This didn't prevent Kyrgyzstan from equalizing ten minutes before the end of regular time, with Joel Kojo scoring the goal.

The score remained unchanged, and Kyrgyzstan secured their first point in the tournament, finishing in fourth place and exiting the competition. Oman secured the third spot with two points.

Saudi Arabia - Thailand - 0:0

The clash between the two group leaders concluded with a draw. However, Saudi Arabia was significantly more threatening and narrowly missed several scoring opportunities. In the 12th minute, Radif failed to convert a penalty kick. Throughout the game, the Saudi team created several other good chances but couldn't find the back of the net. Thailand, on the other hand, did not produce any shots on target but successfully held their ground.

A goalless draw in the third-round match in Group F. Saudi Arabia advances to the playoffs in first place, while Thailand secures the second position.

