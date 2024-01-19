Henderson talked about whether he regrets his move to Saudi Arabia

Former Al-Ettifaq midfielder, now a player for Ajax in Amsterdam, Jordan Henderson, has commented on his early departure from the Saudi club.

As reported by the Daily Mail, he has no regrets about moving to the Middle East:

"Looking back, I would say it was a significant decision, and I felt it was the right one for me. Football changes quickly, and I'm happy I made the decision to move to Ajax; I felt the opportunity was too big to turn down. If you want to call them regrets or mistakes, you can call them mistakes, but they remain mistakes if you don't learn from them, and I learned a lot about Saudi Arabia."

It is worth recalling that Henderson left Al-Ettifaq after a six-month stint with the team. He played 19 matches for the Saudi club, providing five assists.