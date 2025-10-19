Controversial moment early in the Getafe vs Real Madrid match: was it a penalty for Getafe?
The referee hesitated to award a penalty
Football news Today, 15:27Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Today, October 19, at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez stadium, Getafe hosts Real Madrid. Already in the 6th minute, the referee was faced with a tough decision.
Details: Right at the start of the game, Tchouaméni brought down Getafe striker Adrián Liso, but the referee chose not to award a penalty.
