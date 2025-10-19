Controversial moment early in the Getafe vs Real Madrid match: was it a penalty for Getafe?

The referee hesitated to award a penalty

Today, October 19, at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez stadium, Getafe hosts Real Madrid. Already in the 6th minute, the referee was faced with a tough decision.

Details: Right at the start of the game, Tchouaméni brought down Getafe striker Adrián Liso, but the referee chose not to award a penalty.

6 MINUTES IN AND REAL MADRID ARE ROBBING GETAFE



How is this not a penalty? 😂 pic.twitter.com/J7HV21lnwl — 🇦🇱☣️ (@BaldeWaves) October 19, 2025

