Modrić has already agreed: the Croatian legend to return to Real in a new role

The Croatian star prepares for the end of his playing career

Luka Modrić has made the decision to return to Real Madrid. While AC Milan are open about their desire to extend the veteran midfielder’s stay, the player has already agreed to make his comeback in Madrid—but in a brand new capacity. Florentino Pérez has offered him a position within the club’s structure, and Luka is set to accept it after hanging up his boots.

According to Defensa Central, Modrić plans to take a year off after the season wraps up, dedicating more time to his family before returning to Real no earlier than 2027. Two options are reportedly on the table—he could become a coach at the club’s academy, working with the youth squads, or take on the prestigious role of club ambassador for Los Blancos.

Let’s recall, in the summer of 2025, Modrić left Real after thirteen unforgettable years at the Santiago Bernabéu. During his legendary spell, he became one of the true icons of the “royal club,” lifting six Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles.