Doesn't hide his desire to return. Real plan to bring back Nico Paz in winter

The Argentine is ready to test himself with the Spanish giants

Como sporting director Carlalberto Ludi has admitted that Argentine midfielder Nico Paz could return to Real Madrid as early as next summer. According to the official, Madrid retain a buy-back option for the player, and the footballer himself is openly eager to pull on the famous white shirt once again.

"Nothing has been decided yet, but Nico is an incredibly talented player who grew up in Real's academy and continues to develop. I think his desire to return is only natural, even though he's comfortable at Como," Ludi told Mundo Deportivo.

Reports suggest that Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the situation and could activate the buy-back clause, which is set at around €10 million. Everything will depend on the offers that come in for the player in January.

This season, under the guidance of Cesc Fàbregas, Nico Paz has already notched up 4 goals and 4 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €55 million.