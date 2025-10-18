Back in action? Mbappé set to return for Real's next match

ES ES FR FR
Today, 11:18
Real Madrid’s talisman Kylian Mbappé has recovered from his injury and is poised to help the team in their upcoming matches. The club’s official website confirmed the news, sharing photos of the Frenchman training alongside his teammates in full sessions.

Head coach Xabi Alonso has confirmed that Mbappé could feature as early as October 19 against Getafe. It’s also worth noting that after this fixture, Real will face Juventus in the Champions League and then host Barcelona in Madrid on the 26th.

To recap, the French forward suffered an ankle injury on October 10 during a World Cup 2026 qualifier against Azerbaijan. This season, the striker has featured in 13 matches across all competitions, tallying an impressive 15 goals and 2 assists.

