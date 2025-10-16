ES ES FR FR
Roma vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 18 October 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Roma vs Inter prediction Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Roma Roma
Serie A Italy (Round 7) 18 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Inter Inter
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 18, 2025, Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the headline clash of Serie A's Matchday 7 — Roma vs Inter.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Roma have won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Inter have also won 4 of their last 5 games.
  • Head-to-head in the last 5 meetings: Roma - 1 win, draws - 0, Inter - 4 wins.
  • Roma have conceded just 2 goals in their last 6 matches.
  • Inter have scored 17 goals in their last 6 matches.

Match preview:

This encounter can rightfully be called a battle of ambitions: both teams have started the season strongly and sit among the league leaders. Under Gian Piero Gasperini, Roma are showcasing mature football and defensive assurance — after six rounds, the Giallorossi have conceded just two goals, boasting the best defensive record in Serie A. Meanwhile, Cristian Chivu's Inter are maintaining their trademark attacking flair: the Milan side have already netted 17 goals, making them the most prolific attack in the league.
The main intrigue lies in the clash of contrasting styles. Roma focus on compactness and tempo control, while Inter push the tempo and look to exploit the flanks, where Dimarco and Dumfries are particularly active. The potential return of Paulo Dybala from injury could add a creative spark to the home side's final third, while for the visitors, according to Italian media, goalkeeper Yann Sommer and in-form striker Bonny may be back in the starting lineup.
Both teams enter the match with high ambitions and motivation: Roma are eager to stay near the top of the table and confirm their progress under Chivu, while Inter are aiming to reclaim the lead and prove they remain the top contenders for the Scudetto. Expect a tense, tactically rich contest where details — clinical finishing and individual errors — could prove decisive.

Probable lineups:

  • Roma: Svilar, Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Wesley, Cristante, Kone, Angelino, Soule, Pellegrini, Dovbyk.
  • Inter: Marntinez, Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco, Bonny, L. Martinez.

Roma vs Inter prediction:

Serie A's Matchday 7 promises a high-stakes showdown, with both sides in fine form and brimming with attacking intent. Roma traditionally play on the front foot at home, seeking to control possession and apply pressure through swift wing play. Inter, meanwhile, thrive in a high-tempo environment and are lethal on the counter, making this a dynamic and unpredictable contest. Considering both teams' recent performances and attacking prowess, the chances of both sides finding the net look extremely high. Prediction — both teams to score (yes).

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.83
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
