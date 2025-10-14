ES ES FR FR
Botafogo vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 October 2025

On October 16, 2025, the 28th round of the Brazilian Serie A will feature a showdown as Botafogo hosts Flamengo on their home turf. Kick-off is scheduled for 00:30 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for team productivity in this highly anticipated clash.

Botafogo

Botafogo are the reigning Brazilian champions, but this season the team has noticeably lost its momentum and is unlikely to defend their title. With 11 matchdays left in the league, the club sits just fifth in the table, trailing leaders Palmeiras by 15 points. Their current form leaves much to be desired, registering only two wins in their last seven games, alongside three defeats and two draws. In their previous outing, Botafogo suffered a 0-2 away loss to Internacional. To add to their woes, the club was also knocked out of the Brazilian Cup, losing to Vasco da Gama in the quarter-finals on penalties.

Nonetheless, Botafogo are far more confident at home: they are unbeaten in five consecutive home matches, with three victories and two draws. Their last defeat at home dates back to mid-August, when they lost to Palmeiras.

However, the head-to-head history with Flamengo is bleak for Botafogo. In their last 10 home meetings, they managed to win just once—last year—while all other encounters ended in defeat.

Flamengo

Flamengo are also going through a rough patch and are not in peak form. Across their last five matches in all competitions, the team has picked up just one win, drawn three times, and lost once. In their previous league match, Flamengo were beaten 0-1 away by Bahia—a defeat that cost them the top spot in the standings. Now, they trail Palmeiras by three points and are locked in a tense battle for the title.

Despite domestic struggles, Flamengo have continued to impress internationally, reaching the Copa Libertadores semi-finals, where they are set to face Argentina’s Racing.

In recent head-to-heads with Botafogo, Flamengo have a clear upper hand. They are unbeaten in their last three matches against this opponent, with two wins and one draw. Earlier this season, the first meeting between these sides ended in a goalless 0-0 draw at Flamengo’s ground.

Probable lineups

  • Botafogo: Leo Linck, David Ricardo, Barbosa, Gabriel Baia, Vitinho, Rodrigues, Marlon Freitas, Newton, Savarino, Jeffinho, Arthur Cabral.
  • Flamengo: Rossi, Ayrton Lucas, Leo Ortiz, Leo Pereira, Emerson Royal, De Arrascaeta, Luiz Araujo, Jorginho, Samuel Lino, Plata, Pedro.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Botafogo have failed to win 6 of their last 8 matches.
  • 4 of Botafogo’s last 5 games have featured under 2.5 goals.
  • Flamengo have failed to win 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • 4 of Flamengo’s last 5 games have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • Flamengo are unbeaten in 5 of their last 7 head-to-head meetings.
  • Flamengo have won 4 of their last 5 away games against Botafogo.

Botafogo vs Flamengo match prediction

We’re set for a showdown between two sides not at their best. Flamengo are still gunning for the title, while Botafogo are fighting for a Copa Libertadores spot, making every point crucial. The history between these teams doesn’t favor the hosts—Botafogo’s head-to-head record against Flamengo is poor, both at home and overall. Given the current form and stakes, don’t expect an open game. Both teams are likely to play it safe, focusing on minimizing mistakes and keeping things tight at the back. My pick for this match is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.62.

