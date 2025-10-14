Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the second round of the main stage in the UEFA Women's Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain will host Real Madrid. The match is set to take place in Paris on Thursday, October 16. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this clash.

Match preview

PSG Women are enduring a challenging start to the season. After a solid previous campaign—reaching the Coupe de France final and the Premier League playoff final—results have dipped.

Following a summer squad overhaul, the team has yet to find consistency, especially against top-level opposition. That painful 1-6 defeat to Lyon was a wake-up call: the Parisians looked fragile at the back and failed to impose their usual possession-based style.

Seven points from four rounds in the new season is far from their best. While PSG remain in the upper part of the table, dropped points against mid-table sides highlight that the team is still a work in progress.

Their Champions League opener only added to the frustration. PSG created plenty of chances but couldn’t convert any, ultimately suffering a heavy 0-4 defeat to Wolfsburg. That result shook their standing, especially with more big European tests ahead.

Real Madrid enter the season in much higher spirits. While they’re not yet ready to challenge Barcelona’s dominance, they’ve firmly established themselves as Spain’s second force.

Only the first two matches of the Liga F season were disappointing. Since then, Real have hit their stride, consistently scoring at least three or four goals per game. Their Champions League qualifier against Eintracht was a showcase—winning 5-1 on aggregate.

In the main stage of the Champions League, Madrid started with a convincing 6-2 victory over Roma, displaying powerful attacking football and great chemistry across the pitch.

The club is clearly progressing season by season and bolstered the squad with quality transfers this summer. Real can adapt their style: they’re comfortable dominating possession and pressing high, but can also hit on the counter, using their strikers’ pace.

Match facts

PSG have lost two of their last three matches.

The Parisians have won seven straight home games.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last eight matches.

PSG average 2.3 goals per home game, while Real Madrid average 1.8 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Paris Saint-Germain : Irps, Gaetino, De Almeida, Mbock, Carmona, Ajibade, Groenen, Echegini, Karchaoui, Kanjinga, Leichter.

: Irps, Gaetino, De Almeida, Mbock, Carmona, Ajibade, Groenen, Echegini, Karchaoui, Kanjinga, Leichter. Real Madrid: Frohms, Navarro, Lacrar, Mendes, Yasmin, Angeldahl, Dabritz, Weir, Feller, Caicedo, Redondo.

H2H

The teams have faced off four times: three PSG wins and one draw.

Prediction

Bookmakers find it tough to pick a clear favourite, but are giving a slight edge to the visitors. That seems fair—Real are riding a wave of confidence right now, and a trip to Paris looks more like an opportunity than a challenge as they aim to cement their place among Europe’s elite. My pick: Real Madrid to win with a 0 handicap.