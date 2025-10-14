ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Women's Champions League Predictions Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 October 2025

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 October 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Paris Saint Germain vs Real Madrid Femenino prediction Photo: x.com/Somos90fut/ Author unknownn
Paris Saint Germain Paris Saint Germain
Women's Champions League (Round 2) 16 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Paris, Stade Sebastien Charlety
Real Madrid Femenino Real Madrid Femenino
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

As part of the second round of the main stage in the UEFA Women's Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain will host Real Madrid. The match is set to take place in Paris on Thursday, October 16. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this clash.

Match preview

PSG Women are enduring a challenging start to the season. After a solid previous campaign—reaching the Coupe de France final and the Premier League playoff final—results have dipped.

Following a summer squad overhaul, the team has yet to find consistency, especially against top-level opposition. That painful 1-6 defeat to Lyon was a wake-up call: the Parisians looked fragile at the back and failed to impose their usual possession-based style.

Seven points from four rounds in the new season is far from their best. While PSG remain in the upper part of the table, dropped points against mid-table sides highlight that the team is still a work in progress.

Their Champions League opener only added to the frustration. PSG created plenty of chances but couldn’t convert any, ultimately suffering a heavy 0-4 defeat to Wolfsburg. That result shook their standing, especially with more big European tests ahead.

Real Madrid enter the season in much higher spirits. While they’re not yet ready to challenge Barcelona’s dominance, they’ve firmly established themselves as Spain’s second force.

Only the first two matches of the Liga F season were disappointing. Since then, Real have hit their stride, consistently scoring at least three or four goals per game. Their Champions League qualifier against Eintracht was a showcase—winning 5-1 on aggregate.

In the main stage of the Champions League, Madrid started with a convincing 6-2 victory over Roma, displaying powerful attacking football and great chemistry across the pitch.

The club is clearly progressing season by season and bolstered the squad with quality transfers this summer. Real can adapt their style: they’re comfortable dominating possession and pressing high, but can also hit on the counter, using their strikers’ pace.

Match facts

  • PSG have lost two of their last three matches.
  • The Parisians have won seven straight home games.
  • Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last eight matches.
  • PSG average 2.3 goals per home game, while Real Madrid average 1.8 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Paris Saint-Germain: Irps, Gaetino, De Almeida, Mbock, Carmona, Ajibade, Groenen, Echegini, Karchaoui, Kanjinga, Leichter.
  • Real Madrid: Frohms, Navarro, Lacrar, Mendes, Yasmin, Angeldahl, Dabritz, Weir, Feller, Caicedo, Redondo.

H2H

The teams have faced off four times: three PSG wins and one draw.

Prediction

Bookmakers find it tough to pick a clear favourite, but are giving a slight edge to the visitors. That seems fair—Real are riding a wave of confidence right now, and a trip to Paris looks more like an opportunity than a challenge as they aim to cement their place among Europe’s elite. My pick: Real Madrid to win with a 0 handicap.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Myanmar vs Syria prediction Asian Cup Today, 06:30 Myanmar vs Syria: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 14, 2025 Myanmar Odds: 1.75 Syria Recommended 1xBet
Japan vs Brazil prediction Friendly International Today, 06:30 Japan vs Brazil: Can Japan End Their Winless Streak? Japan Odds: 1.47 Brazil Bet now Mostbet
Maldives vs Tajikistan prediction Asian Cup Today, 06:30 Maldives vs Tajikistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 14 October 2025 Maldives Odds: 1.54 Tajikistan Bet now 1xBet
Chinese Taipei vs Thailand prediction Asian Cup Today, 06:30 Taiwan vs Thailand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 Chinese Taipei Odds: 1.7 Thailand Recommended 1xBet
Philippines vs Timor-Leste prediction Asian Cup Today, 07:00 Philippines vs East Timor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 14, 2025 Philippines Odds: 1.63 Timor-Leste Bet now Melbet
Hong Kong vs Bangladesh prediction Asian Cup Today, 08:00 Hong Kong vs Bangladesh prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 14, 2025 Hong Kong Odds: 1.66 Bangladesh Bet now Mostbet
Nepal vs Vietnam prediction Asian Cup Today, 08:30 Nepal vs Vietnam: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 14, 2025 Nepal Odds: 1.5 Vietnam Recommended Mostbet
Malaysia vs Laos prediction Asian Cup Today, 09:00 Malaysia vs Laos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 Malaysia Odds: 1.58 Laos Bet now Mostbet
Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka prediction Asian Cup Today, 09:45 Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 Turkmenistan Odds: 1.67 Sri Lanka Bet now Melbet
India vs Singapore prediction Asian Cup Today, 10:00 India vs Singapore prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 India Odds: 1.6 Singapore Recommended 1xBet
Somalia vs Mozambique prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Somalia vs Mozambique: Can Mozambique Keep Their World Cup Hopes Alive? Somalia Odds: 1.95 Mozambique Bet now Melbet
South Africa vs Rwanda prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 South Africa vs Rwanda: Can South Africa Claim a Convincing Victory? South Africa Odds: 1.5 Rwanda Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores